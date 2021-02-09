The winter season brings with it opportunities to experiment with layers, which means the details of your outfit are often hidden under bulky puffer coats or furry outerwear. To get around this fashion conundrum, have the statement piece be your outerwear and not what's underneath. If there's anyone who has mastered the art of this, it's Irina Shayk, whose striped Max Mara teddy coat on Feb. 8 immediately caught everyone's eyes. The model is always aptly dressed for the East Coast weather and consistently creates head-turning moments.

For her latest outing, Shayk braved the winter elements in New York City. She wore a pair of Chrome Hearts jeans, a chestnut-colored turtleneck from Falconeri, and her signature chunky combat boots — this particular pair was from Schutz. As for her winter accessories, the Russian model bundled up in a ribbed black beanie, a maroon handbag from BY FAR, and furry plum gloves. The pièce de résistance in her whole look, however, was her navy striped camel-colored coat. This Max Mara outerwear was from the fashion house's Fall/Winter 2020 collection and was made from a combination of alpaca, wool, and silk. For those who recall, Shayk has a history with the brand — she previously starred in its Spring/Summer 2020 campaign and has walked in its runway shows at Milan Fashion Week.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The cozy coat now joins the ranks of Shayk's other must-have luxurious outerwear such as her cloud-print Palace x Moschino puffer and bright red leather trench from Coach. For those fully convinced that you, too, need Shayk's striped coat, you're in luck. Her exact piece is still available to shop, though sizes are quickly selling out. If you're close to maxing out your winter wardrobe budget, however, and this coat isn't in your favor — never fear. There are plenty of similarly striped outerwear options on the market, as you'll see ahead. For an easy outfit formula with your new, favorite statement coat pair it with neutral-colored pants, a cashmere turtleneck top, and combat boots à la Shayk.