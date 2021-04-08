The Minimalist’s Guide To Neon Nails, Courtesy Of Hailey Bieber

Beauty minimalists are usually pretty content with little to no bold color in their routine (speaking from experience, here). But when spring rears its head, that can change in a second; suddenly, bright yellows and pretty lavenders are tempting for those with even the most pared-down makeup bags. When that happens, you probably don’t want to abandon your style completely in favor of a statement look. However, something fun with a *little* color thrown in can be a nice change from the usual to welcome the start of a new season. If you’re feeling that urge right about now, look no further than Hailey Bieber’s green French manicure.

By now, most nail polish aficionados are well acquainted with the rise of the French manicure. The trend has had an explosive resurgence in the last few years, experiencing a reinvention of sorts thanks to its many new iterations. Yet as celebs continue to demonstrate, it’s still going strong — and still serving as the perfect way to experiment with new hues if you’re a little color-shy.

The latest proof of that comes courtesy of a recent Instagram story from Hailey Bieber, in which the model posed to show off a pair of white Superga boots and a very ‘90s-esque ‘fit. To complete it, she chose minimal makeup, a messy updo, and a classic French manicure with lime green tips that perfectly complemented the look.

Bieber’s polish of choice may seem over the top, but paired with a nude shade, it was actually almost undetectable. So if you squirm at the mere thought of a neon on your fingers, fear not; done the right way (aka à la Bieber), it can fit right into even the most minimal of looks without feeling overwhelming.

You don’t need much to recreate this idea yourself: Just a bright green (or any other eye-catching shade), a soft nude, and a little skill will gave you the same effect as Bieber’s playful mani. So if you’re ready to take the (tentative) plunge into color for spring, start by shopping the polishes ahead.

