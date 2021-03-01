It's well-known that Milan fashion week generally boasts more demure looks in the makeup department. Letting the fashions do the talking, it's more common to see a bare face than a striking eye, and you're more than likely to spot a neutral lip before you see an in-your-face neon pout. But, like most things this past year, the 2021 makeup trends from Milan fashion week are like nothing before.

In an unexpected, yet exciting turn of events, eyes — and surrounding areas — were coated in glitter, eyeliner was smoldering and thick as ever, and lip colors reminded viewers of springtime. However, while more attention was drawn to the face this season, it was executed in such a way that didn't detract from the mesmerizing fashions that came down the Italian runways.

So, if you're looking to make a change or two to your daily beauty routine, look no further. Behold, a collection of Milan fashion week makeup moments that serve as a breath of fresh air, turning some norms on their head, all while remaining seamless and captivating.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2021 Makeup Trends From Milan Fashion Week: Shimmery Shades

“Prada's FW21 Womenswear Collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons was inspired by the idea of change and transformation," Dame Pat McGrath says of the striking looks she created for the presentation. "The look was a fusion of masculine and feminine with a focus on sublimely perfected skin with the high points of the face illuminated. Eyes explored opposing metallics, silver, and gold, with a powerful look that juxtaposed molten metals and pastels in lavender.”

Pat McGrath

2021 Makeup Trends From Milan Fashion Week: Bold Brows

Sometimes, a brow is all you need. Take Fendi and Alberta Ferretti, for example, who kept the rest of the face understated and gave great attention to a bold, feathered brow.

Instagram/Fendi

2021 Makeup Trends From Milan Fashion Week: Lightly Rosed Cheeks

Light complexions were accentuated with light sweeps of blush this year. The subtle contrast gave the models' cheekbones understated lift and highlight. The result resembles a soft flush one gets after a brisk walk as opposed to a dramatic, intentional makeup look.

Giorgio Armani

2021 Makeup Trends From Milan Fashion Week: Coral Pouts

Light eyes and coral lips had their moment this season. The springtime hue juxtaposed the fall and winter fashion styles, giving viewers a taste of the warmer weather to come. The beauty of this look is that you don't have to commit to a heavily pigmented lipstick if that's not your speed — a subtle orange-y lip stain does the job, too.

2021 Makeup Trends From Milan Fashion Week: Fresh Faces

Every season, you can always count on a barely there complexion, as great skin is always in style. This go-round was no different, with models at shows like Gonçalo Peixoto allowing the silhouettes to speak for themselves with skin taking on a dewy glow.