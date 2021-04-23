Are You Brave Enough To Try 2021’s Most Controversial Eyebrow Trend?

The eyebrow trend cycle is one that’s constantly changing. It might be hard to imagine a time where pencil brows were the look du jour, but that’s what the ‘90s were all about thanks to celebrities like Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore who championed the shape. Once the mid-2000s approached, Cara Delevigne started the next wave of bushy, full arches. As for today, it turns out that the 2021 eyebrow trends include a mixture of both beloved styles.

“Eyebrows have always been the most important, underestimated feature on the face, but after 2020 and everyone wearing a mask... it seems the eyebrows have taken on even more importance,” Damone Roberts, a celebrity eyebrow expert who works with Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross, tells TZR. “2021 is bringing forward fuller brows, but clients are requesting more of an arch than previous years, in an effort to open up the eyes and add a bit more drama after the year we just went through.”

If you’re looking for an eyebrow change, you’ll want to become well-acquainted with the top eight trends experts are seeing this year. Remember to book your appointment ASAP.

2021 Eyebrow Trend: Overly Fluffy

According to Roberts, fluffy brows won’t be fading away anytime soon. “Now that we have services like brow lamination, the emphasis is how the brow hairs lay, while lifting the brow,” he explains. “This gives the illusion of a more natural brow, and is emphasized even more so with products like my brow gels, which hold the hair up in place.”

Feathery arches might be easier to achieve at home than you might think. Sania Vucetaj, owner of Sania Brow Bar in New York, says all you really need is a good trim. To do this, she recommends using her Precision Blade scissor, which she says are specifically designed with a longer blade so that you can trim brows in fewer snips in order to create a feathery and even appearance. “Brush hairs upward with a spoolie and trim at an angle and only the hairs that are obviously longer than the majority,” Vucetaj adds. “Leave hairs longer than the actual shape for the most natural results.”

2021 Eyebrow Trend: The GeoLift

“The GeoLift is a brow that is full and fluffy in the front, but then it has a nice defined arch and a crisp tapered tail,” Joey Healy, a New York-based eyebrow artist, tells TZR. “It has the benefit of being full and feathery, but still lifts the eye area with a clean arch and tail. The arch is ⅔ of the way out and the tail is nicely tapered.” Healy believes this look is popular as people are wanting to reinvigorate their eyes (especially while wearing masks), and it gives the eye a much-needed lift. “It’s the perfect marriage between the thinner brows of the ’90s and the dark and Instagrammy boy brows of 2015.”

2021 Eyebrow Trend: ‘90s-Inspired

Azi Sacks, a New York City eyebrow expert, is noticing inspiration straight out of the ‘90s in everything from makeup, hair, and brow styling. In fact, she says brows today feel softer and more romantic. “I see tapering off in the tails slightly to create feminine arching, and soft ‘90s feeling curves or even a very straight sexy brow,” Sacks explains. “The whole brow is moving upward.” Bella Hadid is just one celebrity dominating the look.

2021 Eyebrow Trend: Natural

“We are seeing less of that lacquered, stiff, ultra-shiny brow or the super manicured and drawn-in brow,” Kristie Streicher, founder of the Feathered Brow, tells TZR. The professional always urges people to veer away from any trend that requires a lot of hair removal. “The brow hair follicles are very delicate and not as tenacious as the hair on the head. I always say the brow hair is much like the lash hair, the more the better!” So instead of filling in the brows with lots of product, consider grooming them every so often with the tools from the expert’s brow kit.

2021 Eyebrow Trend: Ombré Brows

As of late, you might have heard of ombré brows, which Roberts says is a trend that started on social media. Basically, the brow professional finds the style to be an exaggerated look of how our brows naturally grow. “Brow hair is always softer in growth in the forefront, while heavier towards the center on outward,” he notes. “I personally like the look to appear more natural than what I’m seeing on IG.”

2021 Eyebrow Trend: Soft Uni-Brow

Courtesy Of Kristie Streicher. Photo: Jenna Jones Kristie Streicher

“We're seeing the traditional rules of eyebrows really change,” Streicher says. “I think we’re going to see an exaggeration of the undone ‘lived-in’ brow with a resurgence of the uni-brow.” The Feathered Brow founder says there’s a way to achieve and maintain this, which is what she calls, "Soft-Uni" look. “I always take into consideration the features of the face and make sure the brow enhances while lifting and framing the face in the most flattering way,” she explains. “A soft unibrow can be really beautiful and, those that have the hair and are confident enough to pull it off should really do so.”

2021 Eyebrow Trend: Fun, Colorful Arches

Glitter is slowly moving from the lids up to the brows, according to Sacks. “I’ve recently fallen in love with glitter brows, or arches that are colored a fun bright color by using eye shadow,” she explains. “This look ties in with a lot of the amazing makeup trends.” To achieve fun sparkly arches, turn to up-and-coming beauty brand TooD, which sells its Brow Color Cream in a variety of shades.

Healy is also spotting an uptick in colorful brows, especially navy, maroon, and dark violet hues. “Basically colors that are somewhat realistic to being a brow color, but they are in fact using eyeshadow to fill in their brows,” he explains. “It’s something that I’m seeing on TikTok and Instagram — it’s joyful, it’s fun, and I think that people are trying to come out of quarantine expressing themselves and recapturing joy where they can and having fun with makeup again.”

2021 Eyebrow Trend: Brow Lamination

Not all experts approve of the brow lamination, but it’s been a trend dominating the beauty space over the past year or so. “It’s become very popular and is all over social media,” Kelley Baker, a celebrity brow artist who works with the Kardashians, tells TZR. While she thinks the idea is cool, Baker notes the look is achievable with just a clear brow gel. “Lamination is basically trying to recreate the soft full fluffy brow look, but in reality is a chemical perm to straighten your brow hairs,” the expert explains. “I’ve personally tried the service myself just to see what all the hype was about, and decided not to offer this service after seeing my results. It can fry your hair, burn your skin, and unfortunately, it’s currently not regulated by state board so anyone can perform this service.” If you’re still interested in trying out the look for yourself, be sure to visit a brow professional with plenty of experience.