As you continue to defrost from a chilly spring season, you’re likely in need of some summer beauty inspiration. While there’s no shortage of tips and tricks out there, the simplest way to instantly elevate your look (and your mood) is a swipe or two of a brand new lip shade. Whether it’s a peachy pink or bright berry, the best summer lipsticks are fresh, hydrating, and don’t require too many touchups (and even if they do, you’ll be having too much fun to bother fishing it out of your bag).

If you’re still on the hunt for your perfect summer shade, have no fear. Between the oh-so-glamorous Cannes Film Festival and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, there are plenty of swoon-worthy celebrity beauty moments swirling around to inspire you. Of course, the most festive choice of summer lippie would be a bold pink or coral, but there’s nothing more effortlessly chic than a great nude lipstick. To mix up this classic look for the summer season, go for one that has a bit of pearlescent shimmer or maybe a peachy undertone.

Ahead, check out eight of the best recent celebrity beauty looks that will help you track down your new favorite lipstick shade for summer. And don’t forget to shop some the most in-demand formulas on the market right now.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lizzo in Glossy Pink Lipstick

There are few makeup products that could compete with Lizzo’s hot pink ensemble and sky high ponytail, but the glossy pink lip color certainly adds to the glamorous vibe. Her makeup artist Alexx Mayo shared that it's actually a tinted balm by Charlotte Tilbury, so it’s hydrating as well as gorgeous.

Cara Delevingne in Brick Red Lipstick

Brick red isn’t just for fall and winter — this classic shade will steal the attention of any makeup look, even one as dramatic as Delevingne’s fiery Cannes moment.

Vanessa Hudgens in Classic Nude Lipstick

For her hosting gig at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Vanessa Hudgens balanced her bold eye look with a stunning nude lip. Not only does this Pat McGrath shade provide an eye-catching pearly finish, but it’s nearly half off on Sephora right now — grab it while you can!

Emma Roberts in Berry Lipstick

You can’t go wrong with lush berry lips in the summertime. Take a note out of Emma Roberts’ book and pair a bright, juicy lipstick shade with fresh skin and a hint of pink blush.

Nina Dobrev in Peach Lipstick

Peach lipstick might seem intimidating, but let Nina Dobrev’s Cannes makeup be proof that it can beautifully complement a warm, bronzy look. That makes it the ultimate sleeper hit lippie for summer.

Iris Apatow in Poppy Red Lipstick

There’s no denying that poppy red lipstick makes a serious statement. Along with her soft winged liner and subtle shimmer eyeshadow, Iris Apatow’s red lip moment is peak summer glam inspo.

Olivia Rodrigo in Peachy Nude Lipstick

As per usual, Olivia Rodrigo’s MTV Movie & TV Awards look served fun, youthful glamour, but her peachy nude lipstick is an elegant touch. Plus, the glossy finish is ideal for an effortless summer look.

Kate Bosworth in Rosy Pink Lipstick

For a minimal, beachy look a la Kate Bosworth, reach for a sheer matte lip color like Glossier’s Generation G. This hot raspberry shade will make any complexion pop.