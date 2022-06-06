Summer is kind of Lizzo’s season. Sure, her affinity for all things themed, colorful, and delightfully over-the-top means her Halloween, holiday, and spring looks are always buzzworthy, but summer is where she really shines — Lizzo’s now-legendary bikini collection alone should prove that. Now that summer’s officially in full swing, Lizzo’s in her fashion and beauty element, with each red carpet appearance, Yitty campaign shot, and candid social media post equally stunning. On June 4, for a screening of her dance competition series, Lizzo wore a ponytail so bouncy, shiny, and playful, it instantly sent social media into a frenzy. Coupled with a head-to-toe, hot pink Valentino set and matching rose-toned makeup, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls red carpet look is already one of the season’s best.

Lizzo’s power ponytail — so full, lustrous, and perky that it’s more of a stallion tail, really — was styled by Shelby Swain, easily one of the most creative and versatile celebrity stylists in the entire industry. To complement the sleek preppiness of the ponytail’s height and body, Swain pinned one glossy swatch of hair to the side as a sort of pseudo bang, while wrapping another bit around the base of the ponytail. Lizzo’s face-framing baby hairs were arranged to complete the look.

As for the ensemble itself, Lizzo’s pink-on-pink moment came complete with matching satin platform pumps, elegant evening gloves, and tights, which ignited the subtly shimmery pinks in Lizzo’s cheeks, the effect at once sophisticated and sweetly girlish. That radiant, romantic makeup was created by none other than Alexx Mayo, Lizzo’s go-to makeup artist — and the mastermind behind some of her most brilliant looks yet. Perhaps anticipating just how in-demand Lizzo’s pretty-in-pink look would be, Mayo detailed some of the all-star products used that day in an Instagram post. Declaring the evening’s vibe as “all about the skin,” Mayo shared that he used a slew of Charlotte Tilbury best-sellers for maximum glow and to set the stage for those rosy pinks. Mayo used a newer Charlotte Tilbury product, the Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, for a back-from-the-beach luminance before piling on the pinks with the Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour of Dreams and Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm.

But despite the show-stopping beauty, it was a tiny accessory that really turned heads. A delicate diamond flower ring is seen on Lizzo’s left hand, sparking speculation that the About Damn Time singer might just be engaged. If this how is great she looks subtly telling the world, just imagine how stunning a series of Lizzo bridal looks could be.