The secret to Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Hailey Bieber’s sculpted, lit-from-within glow? All three celebrities count Mary Phillips as their go-to makeup artist. Known for her signature underpainting technique of applying contour, concealer, and highlighter under foundation and blush overtop of it (a method she says she learned from reading Kevyn Aucoin’s book Making Faces), the looks Phillips creates for her A-list clients inevitably go viral, sparking dozens of TikTok tutorials. Her guide to underpainting alone has garnered over 5.5 million views and 117,000 saves on the platform.

While Phillips often responds to followers asking about the products she uses in the comments, she’s making it even easier to create your own take on her effortlessly sculpted looks. She’s turning all of the signature elements of her artistry into a makeup line called m.ph, which launches on its website and sephora.com on August 15, and in Sephora stores on August 22.

The initial collection includes the Underpainting Palette ($64), The Underpainting Dual-Ended Sculpting Brush ($38), Cheeky Cream Blush ($36), The Cream Blush Brush ($36), Lip Ciggy Hydrating Lipstick ($26), and The Overliner Lip Pencil ($25). All of the products are infused with hydrating, smoothing skin care ingredients, like squalane, hyaluronic acid, and palmitoyl tripeptide-1 to promote a smooth, plump, and glowy finish.

Courtesy of m.ph

“I’ve seen the power of makeup when there is an artist behind it, and this collection was created to put that power in your hands,” Phillips said in a press release about the line. “I love sharing my signature techniques, so when underpainting started to go viral, it was a clear sign to me that people are ready to really embrace these artistry-driven methods. That’s why I’m so excited to share this line, so everyone can experience the confidence and creativity that comes with having the right products and tools.”

M.ph Mary Phillips Makeup Brand

Below, all of the details on m.ph’s first products ahead of the brand’s official launch.