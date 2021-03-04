This Early Millennium Makeup Trend Was A Street Style Staple During Fashion Month

During these past few weeks of fashion month, cities like New York, London, Milan, and Paris have displayed a range of dynamic runway makeup trends including (but not limited to) the lime green graphic eyeliner seen at Anna Sui and the braided buns shown at Simone Rocha. But as most fashion insiders know, when it comes to this style-filled month, the fun really starts in the streets. Yes, the street style beauty moments at fashion week are just as worthy of your attention as the professional looks put together backstage.

This season in New York and London, street style was, well, non-existent. Influencers, editors, and buyers traded in their seats inside the venues for their couches in the name of social distancing. But once the festivities in Milan kicked off, Italian show-goers took to the streets in their usual minimalistic beauty looks. (Think: simple eye makeup with a strong brow.) As for hair, the more natural, the better seems to be the mantra in fair Italia.

And, now that fashion week is underway in Paris, you'll find that the makeup seen outside the shows is getting a tad bolder. French beauty is all about vibrant red lipstick, glowy skin, and the always-in-style sharp cat-eye. As for hair, you'll always spot a few sleek, head-turning looks outside the shows in France.

To help you plan your hair and makeup routines for spring, ahead, find the best street style looks seen in Milan and Paris during Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021, all shot by photographer Darrel Hunter. And remember to keep coming back for more photos as the shows continue through March 9.

The Best Beauty Looks From Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2021

Milan

This attendee matched her rosy lipstick to her cheeks for the perfect monochromatic look.

Running late? Spritz on some sea salt spray for messy, cool, undone hair.

If you've been thinking about getting bangs, this photo might convince you to pick up the phone and call your hairdresser.

Pro tip: Instead of taking the time to curl your whole head, stop at the front two pieces. You'll save time and still look put-together.

You heard it from TZR first: The lower lash liner trend from the early 2000s is back and better than ever.

Lightly tap your face highlighter on your lids for a glossy look when you're in a pinch.

This is proof the curtain bangs trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Influencer Tamu McPherson wears very minimal makeup, yet looks fresh and ready to take on the busy day.

This show-goer is making a case for a strong, natural brow.

Skip the makeup and opt for ultra-dewy skin instead.

A swipe of brown shadow in the crease instantly opens up the eyes.

Slicked-back hair looks oh-so polished. All you need is a hair oil to achieve smooth strands.

Dewy skin in the winter? Yes, please. Take notes from this show-goer and swipe a generous amount of highlighter over your cheekbones and nose.

To keep your hair out of your face, try a high pony wrapped at the base, as demonstrated by this show-goer.

If you're trying to stay away from heat on your hair, consider braiding it before bed. You'll wake up with cool, crimpy waves.

This attendee brought back '90s Christina Aguilera vibes with her blonde strands falling over her dark bottom ones.

Colorful eyeliner can instantly brighten up your whole makeup look. This attendee opted for a touch of light pink eyeliner.

Influencer Ilenia Toma embraced an air-dried long bob.

This is your cue to start matching your lip shade to your outfit.

Paris

Influencer Ellie Delphine matched her red lips to her adorable mini bag.

Long lashes and nude lips are the perfect combination for a minimal makeup look.

Not sure what to do with your baby hairs? Try giving them a cute curl and then apply hairspray to keep them from budging.

If you're not one to wear a lot of eye makeup, opt for just a bold berry lip to make your look stand out.