The Runways At Milan Fashion Week Might Convince You To Get Bangs

Welcome to the third stop on the fashion month tour: Milan. In the Italian city, the runways are often known to be bold with bright colors and prints as well as unique silhouettes. However, when it comes to beauty, everything tends to be a bit more relaxed. Just take a glimpse at the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 hair trends, and you'll see exactly that.

This past week, backstage veterans like Sam McKnight and Guido Palau were behind some of the most talked-about hair looks. The results: easy, simple hairdos that are achievable for every skill level. For instance, loose, wavy unbrushed strands were on full display at shows like Marni and MM6 Maison Margiela. Take notes by ditching the brush and instead spritz on some sea salt spray. While at Etro, models sported two braids in the front of their hair. And if there was one trend that stood out the most, it was undoubtedly uber-short bangs. (But, don't pull out your scissors and try the look at home — this is best left for the professionals.)

Below, find the seven top hair trends displayed at Milan Fashion Week that are actually perfect for spring.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Pixie Cuts

Pixie cuts were spotted all over the runways this season at shows like Fendi, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Max Mara. These looks prove that there's no wrong approach to a pixie cut. From super short to a tad messy, rock any cropped style of your choice.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Short Bangs

The top hair trend in Milan does require a bit of help. However, show your hairstylist the super-short bangs shown on models at Borbonese, Etro, and Sportmax (to name a few) and they'll be able to assist you with the cool look.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Braids

If you're looking for a runway-approved hairstyle that takes little skill to recreate, turn to braids. The simplest iteration was seen at Etro, where models had just two braids in the front of their hair (which happens to be a trend on TikTok right now as well). At Fendi and Max Mara, legendary hairstylist Guido Palau was responsible for the models' cornrows. And at Roberto Cavalli, models posed with super long braids for the stunning presentation.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Topknot

For those who have been throwing their hair into a bun daily, keep doing so. According to hairstylists at Sportmax, Marni, and GCDS, the easy hairstyle is on-trend. However, each show displayed a different type of topknot. At Sportmax, models strutted down the runway in half-up bun looks. For Marni, braided hair was swept up into a bun, with two braids left hanging in the front. As for GCDS, the hair was fully up in a topknot. Spray some hairspray if you're going for a slick-back look, or leave your hair product-free for a slightly messy approach.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Modern Side Bangs

Remember the side bang trend of the early 2000s? Well, by the looks of it, the nostalgic style might be making a return, but in a longer iteration. At Fendi, hairstylist Guido Palau swept the models' front strand carefully to the side, similar to what was done at Emporio Armani and Alberta Ferretti. If regular bangs seem too daunting, consider this easy, breezy look instead.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Messy Loose Waves

Lazy girls, rejoice. According to the runways, just-woke-up hair is in. Leave your hair unbrushed all day, or to accentuate your natural waves, try a sea salt or texturizing spray. Shows like MM6 Maison Margiela, Marni, and GCDS gave this undone method their stamp of approval.

Hair Trend At MFW Fall/Winter 2021: Side-Parts

If you're an avid TikTok user, you might have come across the side-part vs. middle-part debate. In short, after a video went viral saying that no one looks as good in a side-part as they do with a middle part, a generational debate began claiming that only millennials would wear the unbalanced look. However, both the 2021 Golden Globes red carpet and Milan runways might be proving this theory wrong. Go as deep to the side as your heart desires.

