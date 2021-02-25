This fashion month, the chatter of attendees before and after the shows outside of Spring Studios in New York was replaced with the sound of shovels and salt trucks. As for London, the calendar was much more limited compared to seasons past, as were the streets. However, things are livening up now that the festivities are kicking off in Italy. In fact, the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style perhaps makes up for the quiet past few weeks.

If you follow street style closely season after season, you know that Milan has its own unique flair, usually consisting of funky prints coupled with bright hues. And, this season was no different. Day one presented an array of eye-catching ensembles from trendsetters (see: influencer Tamu McPherson who arrived in a bright blue plaid Jacquemus jacket with yellow trousers and a neon green Bottega Veneta bag). Luckily, key designers like Fendi, Prada, Moschino, and Valentino are still on the docket this season, which means the streets of Italy will be buzzing with can't-miss ensembles.

The endless snow and gloom might have you feeling a lack of creativity, but, get ready to be inspired once again. Ahead, find all the best street style looks shot by photographer Darrel Hunter from Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021. And keep checking back for more outfits as the week goes on.

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Street Style Day 1

Darrel Hunter

Eager to wear your sparkly shirt from New Year's Eve once again? Give it another spin with relaxed khaki trousers.

Darrel Hunter

Give a polished suiting getup a sporty twist by styling it with a t-shirt and throwing a cool baseball cap on.

Darrel Hunter

Try belting an oversized jacket to make it look more like a dress.

Darrel Hunter

Don't stop at just a corduroy jacket — try a coordinating lieutenant hat, too.

Darrel Hunter

Tamu Mcpherson proved that Italian style is alive and bolder than ever.

Darrel Hunter

Fur (or faux fur) gives the perfect amount of texture to a denim and boot combo.

Darrel Hunter

If you're not ready to pull out your heels or loafers quite yet, complete an elevated look with a classic sneaker, like Adidas' Superstars.

Darrel Hunter

When it's a tad too chilly to wear a dress on its own, layer your favorite jeans under it.

Darrel Hunter

A skinny kitten heel boot perfectly balances out loose flared jeans.

Darrel Hunter

Instead of a matching suit, try a separate jacket and bottom in slightly different shades.

Darrel Hunter

A vibrant red dress doesn't need much accessorizing, so all you need is a chic bootie to finish off the look.

Darrel Hunter

A structured blazer on top of a voluminous dress can make everything appear a bit more put together.

Darrel Hunter

Once the sun appears again, show a bit of leg. When styled with multiple layers on top, a high slit doesn't seem overly revealing.

Darrel Hunter

Don't write pets off as an accessory, but they sure do look cute when they happen to coordinate with your go-to ensemble.