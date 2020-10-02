When you hear the term French girl beauty, you likely picture a woman with beautiful skin, bright red lipstick, and perfectly groomed brows. And even with required face masks on, you'll still find these qualities all to be true by looking through the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 street style beauty trends. Plus, with key brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy on the docket to close out the month, there will be plenty of fresh makeup and hair inspiration from the French crowd.

With a rainy start to the week, many show-goers opted to pull back their hair. But of course, a messy bun wouldn't do. Alice Barbier went for a long, sleek braid, while one attendee took a few rubber bands and placed them throughout her hair for a high segmented pony. The biggest hair surprise of all? The return of the sock-bun, shown outside of Marine Serre. As for the makeup, dewy, flushed skin and colorful liner was on full display. For instance, model Tina Kunakey and shoe designer Amina Muaddi stood side by side glowing with pink sun-kissed cheeks and matching nude lipstick.

Below, find the best beauty looks found on the streets during Paris Fashion Week, all shot by Darrel Hunter. Don't forget to keep checking back for more beauty images as the shows go until Tuesday Oct. 6.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style Beauty Looks: Day 1

Darrel Hunter

Elie Delphine went for soft shadows and pretty pink blush.

Darrel Hunter

Kunakey and Muaddi looked glamorous with their rose blush and subtle eye makeup.

Darrel Hunter

A long braid keeps your hair out of your face while looking stylish.

Darrel Hunter

This show-goer opted for dewy skin and minimal makeup.

Darrel Hunter

Create a cohesive look by matching your eyeliner to your top. Mint green is an excellent option, especially to spark some joy on gloomy days.

Darrel Hunter

Found: a cool new hair idea that only requires a few rubber bands.

Darrel Hunter

Allow your naturally curly hair to do its own thing. Let it stand out by applying light makeup.

Darrel Hunter

Ahh, the sock bun. Modernize the early '2010s trend by opting for a beloved designer logo, like Marine Serre.