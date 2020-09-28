The main purpose of fashion week is evidently showcasing designers' collections for the upcoming season, however, that doesn't mean beauty isn't a vital part of it all. Alongside the clothing, iconic hair and makeup looks are served up from world-renowned artists like Diane Kendal, Tom Pecheux, Dick Page, Sam McKnight, and Duffy. And off the runways, attendees prove that talked-about beauty moments can be found on the streets, too. Just take a peak at the Milan fashion week Spring/Summer 2021 street style beauty looks for endless inspiration.

Italian girls are known for their adventurous style (see: intricate prints, neon colors, intriguing silhouettes), but in the beauty department, their looks throughout the week appeared a bit more pared back (though, that's not to say they were anything short of glamorous). In Milan, the fashion set took the streets in many of the same beauty trends shown on the catwalks — for instance, dark berry and red lips showcased at Max Mara, full brows via Fendi, and bare complexions exhibited at Etro. The best part? These looks are so easy to recreate at home. Grab a liquid eyeliner and dark lipstick, and you have yourself a Milan street style beauty look from whatever city you reside in.

Ahead, find all the best beauty looks found in Milan photographed by Darrel Hunter. You'll have a slew of ideas at your disposal for the new season.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Beauty Looks

Darrel Hunter

Elie Delphine coordinatd her baby pink lids and lips with her '80s inspired tracksuit.

Darrel Hunter

A touch of glitter makes a cat-eye even more visually appealing. The rest of this attendee's makeup consisted of a glossy rose lip and glowy, glass-like skin.

Darrel Hunter

The fall and winter months are prime time to pull out your favorite berry lipstick. This show-goer let her lips be the star of her makeup.

Darrel Hunter

The eyes are the focal point when a mask is worn, so try out a precise, elongated cat-eye. For added fun, mark two tiny dots under your eyes with the same liquid eyeliner.

Darrel Hunter

If your makeup preference veers minimal, all you need is a bold brow to frame your face.

Darrel Hunter

Skip the eye makeup and instead focus on your brows and lips. This attendee applied a bright red lip color and groomed her arches to perfection.

Darrel Hunter

Influencer Caroline Daur pulled her hair back to a low ponytail. For her makeup, she went with a punchy red lip.

Darrel Hunter

This attendee allowed her natural curly, thick locks to flourish out-and-about in Milan. Shake things up with your hair by copying her deep side part.

Darrel Hunter

Found: an easy fall makeup idea. This guest exhibited that strong brows and a deep pout are always a good idea.

Darrel Hunter

If you're limited on time, an eyelash curler and mascara are the only products you need for an under-five-minute look.

Darrel Hunter

Create a cohesive look by matching your lipstick to your nail polish. This fashion girl added a bit of the same pink hue to her cheeks.

Darrel Hunter

Skip lip products and go for a bold pink lid instead. To finish off, choose a matching blush and sweep it across your cheeks and nose.