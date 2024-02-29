Though each city has its own aesthetic, nothing holds a candle to Paris. From the streets lined with bistros and brasseries to the chic citizens, it oozes style. But things take an extra stylish turn during fashion week. Seen outside of shows and parties, Parisians don their best outfits and equally stunning beauty looks. It’s here where the trends are born, and this season, the vibe is all about embracing quintessential French hairstyles like bangs. Though cool braids and red lips are classic at PFW, this season’s show-goers decided to go all out with interesting bang styles.

As expected, iconic styles like Jane Birkin’s signature wispy bangs are popular among the fashion crowd. But there’s also a number of bold, creative looks flooding the streets. From micro bangs to extra-long ones that emulated those on the Dries Van Noten runway, it’s clear that fringe is the ultimate statement-maker. The best part of this trend? Instead of one-size-fits-all, these bang styles can be customized to compliment your existing hair length and cut. Whether paired with a pixie cut or lengthy extensions, the possibilities are virtually limitless.

Below, see the best bangs taking over the streets of Paris Fashion Week.

Blonde Ambition

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Though the Spanish singer is known for her signature blonde hair, she decided to spice things up a bit with wispy bangs. Her fringe falls just below her eyebrows, creating a look that oozes ‘90s nostalgia. Paired with her dark brows, matte makeup, and rose-colored lip it encompasses the best beauty moments of the decade.

Bold Bowl Cut

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

OK, let’s be honest— the bowl cut isn’t the easiest hairstyle to nail. But stylist Salome Chaboki has perfected it to a tee. The full bang gives the look shape, while the tapered sides and back keep it from appearing too bulky. Even her warm brown hair color helps make it understated and timeless.

Birkin Bangs

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Jane Birkin’s signature fringe has become one of 2024’s most popular hairstyles. The combination of a long length and full, textured bangs is hard to beat. This guest leans into the affordmentioned elements that make the look iconic.

Parisian Bob

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

The Parisian bob is just as ioncic as Birkin’s fringe. Complete with soft waves and bangs, it embodies the city’s effortless style. If you’ve been on the fence about getting a bob haircut, take a cue from this attendee and opt for this classic version.

Micro Bangs

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

This show-goer takes her cropped look to the next level with a super-short pixie and micro bangs. The style is generally defined by its close cut, which has an edgy appeal. But thanks to the softly tapered ends, it feels much more elegant and romantic.

Curly Curtain Bangs

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

You’re probably used to seeing sweeping curtain bangs that fall lightly around the forehead. While that is the most common style, it’s not the only way to wear the look. Beloved for its versatility, a curtain fringe takes on a completely new appearance with curls. This attendee’s natural texture gives the traditional cut a trendy feel that is très chic.

The Shag

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Bangs are baked into any kind of shag. Like the choppy layers, they add texture and help give the shape style. Though many have a rustled look, this guest’s cut feels refined and polished. The sweeping bangs are just long enough to add edge but still feel sophisticated with her gown.

Lengthy & Piecey

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

It seems long bangs are one of the top trends to come out of PFW. Seen on the runway at Dries Van Noten and on this guest outside of Courrèges, it’s clear that this is the latest en vogue way to sport your fringe.

Blunt Bangs

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Bangs can transform your hairstyle, but they can also be a look on their own. This guest keeps her hair hidden under a beautiful yellow scarf and lets her fringe become the focus.