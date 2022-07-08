Hailey Bieber & Vanessa Hudgens Both Wear This Minimalist Mani On Repeat

With temperatures topping out in the high 90s (if not reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some places), one of the most reliable spots to seek some relief from the heat is at your friendly neighborhood nail salon. Seriously, it’s the ideal time of year to treat yourself to some much-deserved gentle energy via a pedicure or manicure — or better yet, both! Some of the summer’s most fashion-forward lacquer looks include baby blue nails with minimalist accents or fluorescent popsicle reds in a high shine finish, and whether or not you choose all over color or prefer to play with accent nails or various designs, there’s no wrong way to rock a cute seasonal mani.

Team TZR is always game to scour the internet for our favorite nail artists’ latest creations, and this week did not disappoint. For the minimalists in the crowd, the pearlescent nail trend (a favorite of Hailey Bieber) is still going strong thanks to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt and her latest design for Vanessa Hudgens. For anyone still looking for ways to revamp the French manicure, allow Liz Nēko’s tortoiseshell tips to inspire your next salon visit.

All of these nail looks and more made our list of the top ten manicures of the week, so treat yourself to a blissful Friday afternoon of scrolling — your nails will thank you.

Floral Jelly Nails

“As a self-proclaimed minimalist I love the jelly nail trend. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s basically making any nail color translucent by mixing in a clear polish. When done right it yields this glossy, barely there effect that would make any minimalist swoon. This manicure incorporates a dainty flower detail which is just the right amount of nail art for me — not too over the top and just eye-catching enough.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Pearlescent Nails

“I am hereby obsessed with the Hailey Bieber pearly nude nails trend. Her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, recently created this take on the look for Vanessa Hudgens, and the way it matches with her pearl necklace is just stunning.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Painterly Rainbow Nails

“An abstract take on nail art can really help break up some of the maximalism, which is a huge part of why I fell in love with this very artsy-looking rainbow manicure. The (only seemingly) haphazard placement of colors and lines makes it look spontaneous.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Tortoiseshell Nails

“Tortoiseshell already matches every neutral around but looks especially elegant and polished (lol) when paired with summery linens and cottons. Tortoiseshell tips are practically as versatile as a French manicure but with a very intricate twist.” — AR

Mermaid Metallics

“Like many, I find myself at the beach frequently during the summer months. I love engaging in any and all water sports from jet skis, snorkeling, surfing, and more. And this shimmery, metallic blue mani perfectly complements my summer mermaid ethos.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Baby Blue Accents

“I am a big fan of nail art and minimalist all-over color. But it isn’t always easy to achieve or request which is why I love this hybrid so much. The precise light blue lines are a beautiful contrast to the sheer base nail color. It says, ‘I’m chic but still know how to have a good time.’” — NM

3-D Silver & Emeralds

“I’m not always one to go for a super maximalist manicure, but leave it to nail artist Betina Goldstein to create a jaw-dropping 3-D nail look complete with my favorite jewel (emeralds, always) that makes me spring to my nearest nail salon for an appointment.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Electric Poppy

“The neon nail trend (as seen recently on Cardi B and her daughter, Kulture) shows no signs of slowing down as we approach fall, and I’m particularly smitten with anything poppy red, so this electric rounded square mani from nail artist Julia Diogo is just begging to be my next look.” — HB

Clean Manicure

“While I do think that the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic is essentially the no-makeup-makeup look repackaged, I am here for the so-called clean manicure — aka, a buffed, high-shine mani in sheer or barely-there nude that leaves your fingers looking endlessly long and polished to perfection.” — HB

Barbiecore

“I’m fully invested in the Barbiecore trend sweeping the fashion and beauty worlds this season, so it’s only natural that my nails would be key signs of my devotion. I’m currently sporting a sparkling pink mani similar to the look above, and it’s remarkable the instant mood (and confidence!) boost it delivers on the daily. I’ll be channeling Barbie all summer long!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR