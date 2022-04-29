Sound the alarm, because summer is close enough to taste at this point, and amongst planning your various vacations, block parties, and beach-worthy outfits, it’s also time to take stock of your seasonal beauty appointments. You know, like trying out that cute new summer hair color you’ve been dreaming about for weeks (firecracker copper anyone?), short layered haircut, and, what may be the most in-demand of them all, your nails — or more specifically, your pedicure. Picking out the best summer 2022 pedicure color trends to try has never looked so good, with dozens of chic and stylish shades to pair with all of your favorite new sandals.

Whether you prefer to keep your nails cool and classic with a vampy red (bonus points if you match it to your favorite summer lipstick) or prefer to mix it up with a bold, unexpected shade (the green nail trend isn’t going anywhere, FYI), team TZR has all of the intel on the hottest nail colors for your next summer pedicure. Plus, we’re sharing some of our tried and true polishes to bring to your next salon visit — because that is the mark of a true beauty fanatic. Shop TZR’s summer-ready picks ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Vibrant Blues

“Although it may not seem like a toenail-appropriate shade, I’m all about a rich blue hue for a summer pedicure moment. And while I gravitated more towards soft pastels for spring nails, I’m fully leaning into the heat of the summer with a playful cerulean or cobalt blue — all the better for complementing my favorite sandals.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Sheer & Barely There

“I’ve gone most of my life without really indulging in pedicures and even when I finally did I couldn’t bring myself to try any color outside the neutral family. My signature was white for a while until I tried a sheer baby pink hue, then later, a French pedicure — and I was hooked. I love how dainty and feminine a sheer polish with just a tint of flesh-like color and a glossy shine subtly enhances my natural toenails for a simple, classy look.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor TZR

Orange Reign

“I’ve had a real obsession with orange shades this year, with coral and burnt orange taking first place. I’ve purchased dozens of handbags, crop tops, knit dresses, and lipsticks in these two shades in preparation to return to the outside world and fully embrace the hot girl summer I deserve. This obsession has carried over to my pedicure selection for its bright mood-invoking hues and the way it perfectly complements the olive undertones in my skin — although it looks universally great on all skin tones! It’s energizing to look at and both the bright pop and grounding feeling I need for the upcoming warm days.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Barbiecore Pinks

“In my book, hot pink is a neutral — and it just so happens to be the color I most strongly associate with sweet summertime. Hot pink — both of the classic variety and its more neon-y counterparts — looks so cool peeking out from sandals, splashing around in the pool, and buried in the sand. It offsets the sunset colors of your tropical drinks, too. Plus, with so many celebrities embracing pink-on-pink “Barbiecore” makeup, a hot pink pedicure is sure to pop up on more than a few A-list feet this summer. — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer, TZR

Cherry Red

“As I get older, the more I gravitate towards classic beauty shades, like cherry red. While fabulous on the lips, it’s also ideal for a summer pedicure. It brightens up even the simplest of ensembles, like a t-shirt and jeans and simple slides. My motto for the season is, “When in doubt, go red!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

Espresso Brown

“I’ve always been a fan of brown polish; winter or summer, it’s one of my go-to shades year round. As I’ve been alternating between bordeaux and flesh-colored tones recently, I think I’ll shake things up a bit and opt for espresso brown for my newly freed toes (bye bye chunky boots). I’m not one for saccharine-colored nail polish so this shade fits perfectly with the rest of my summer look.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief