This Brow Pencil & Shaping Gel For Melanin Skin Transformed My Beauty Routine

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer is trying out the new Ami Colé On Point Precision Brow Pencil.

As a beauty writer, I can talk to you all day about the best matte lipsticks, the latest hydrating and dewy serums, curl defining custards, or nourishing body lotions. But oddly enough, my knowledge of brow products has not been strong prior to testing the Ami Colé On Point Precision Brow Pencil. Simply put, until recently, my relatively well-shaped eyebrows weren’t something I focused on in my daily routine.

Sure, I might report on buzzy trends like soapy brows and getting the fluffiest arches, but it’s never been something I was curious to practice. (Fortunately, I’ve been blessed with low-maintenance brows with medium-level thickness and minimal upkeep.) That said, when I got the opportunity to test the Ami Colé On Point Precision Brow Pencil, I really wasn’t sure how much use it would actually get and if it had the ability to finally turn me into a brow-product lover. Designed with an ultra-fine tip to create hair-like strokes, the pencil is said to help you achieve naturally, fuller-looking brows, and I was curious on its ability to deliver. Spoiler alert: It’s only been two weeks and I never leave the house without it.

Ahead, my full breakdown on the new brow pencil, the benefits, costs, shades, and how to use it. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself immediately buying it after reading — it’s really that good.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts:

Price: $20

Clean/Cruelty Free: Yes

Best For: all brow textures and shapes

What we like: Effortless, natural-appearing brows with precision tip

What we don’t like: Limited color selection

Your Rating: 4.3/5

My Everyday Makeup Routine

I follow a skin-first approach to my beauty regimen, adhering to a three-step skin care process (cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen) and a two-step makeup routine (popsicle-stained lip balm or a bold lipstick color and stick blush.) I like clean skin to be on display and take the no-makeup makeup route most days, livening things up occasionally with mascara and a bit of concealer or tinted moisturizer.

What my eyebrows looks like regularly, sans product. Courtesy of Natasha Marsh

I have fine eyebrow hair that’s full at the arch, and a bit sparse towards the front of the brow. As I mentioned before, to achieve my preferred minimalist and dewy look, I usually don’t touch my eyebrows, as I prefer taking the less-is-more approach. And although it’s possible that I used too much product, the few times I’ve tried brow wax, I was disappointed with how weighed down my eyebrows felt and the small blemishes that resulted after the fact.

The Ami Colé On Point Precision Brow Pencil

Working in the beauty industry and being an editor of color, I had heard about Ami Colé at length. Founded by Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye, a first-generation Senegalese-American, the clean beauty brand creates “better-for-you” products that celebrate melanin-rich skin. Well known by insiders and fans alike for its hydrating serums, tinted moisturizer, and highlighter balm, the On Point Precision Brow Pencil is the first product in the eyebrow category. The pencil comes in four shades: 1, rich black; 1B, a dark brown; 4, a medium brown (my go-to); and 27, a light brow.

My Experience & Results

Admittedly, I couldn’t see the strokes when I first applied the pencil to my brows. I credit this to the super-fine tip of the retractable, lightweight pencil that mimics hair-like strokes for natural, yet detailed-looking brows. Because of my constant fear of overdone or cakey-looking makeup I appreciate the au naturel approach to application that doesn’t look fake or feel heavy. The lightweight formula, infused with baobab seed oil, banana peel oil (known to promote brow growth), and hibiscus flower oil is super moisturizing and leaves a sleek matte finish.

My eyebrows using just the brow pencil. Courtesy of Natasha Marsh

After applying the medium brown pencil, I use the built-in spoolie to help comb and shape my brows. In tandem with the brand’s Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel, a clear formula (that dries down quickly) designed to shape, lift, and sculpt, I have had natural-looking flawless brows this whole month. And unlike the brow waxes I’ve tried in the past, the custom tube opening helps to remove excess gel from the wand, depositing just the right amount on my brows for each use. (Some days, I use the gel on its own for an even more streamlined look.)

My eyebrows using the brow pencil and brow shaping gel. Courtesy of Natasha Marsh

What really impressed me though about this pencil is the smudge-proof aspect. As someone who doesn’t take advantage of brow products, I kept looking in the mirror to see if the color moved or lost its pigment. To my surprise, with one simple morning application and the help of the strong-hold gel, the formula stayed on (without flaking or residue on eyebrow hairs) and kept its effortless look effortless all day. And because a little bit goes a long way, you can expect to keep this $20 product in your makeup bag for months to come.

Is The Brow Pencil Worth It?

In short, I’m all in for this fantastic lightweight pencil that truly personifies the “your skin but better” ethos I’m always after. It makes my eyebrows look a bit fuller without feeling too heavy or looking unnatural. It’s a nice addition to my simple beauty routine, and I believe is perfect for those looking for more definition without the added steps. It’s minimalism at its finest.

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.