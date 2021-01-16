The Lip Stains That Not Only Brighten My Lips But Also My Day
With routine mask-wearing being the norm, the thought of applying lipstick may not be the first thing that comes to mind when getting ready in the morning. In fact, the current shift towards simplifying life (and justifiably so) seems to be the rational route, particularly when it comes to skin care and makeup. Yet somehow, I found myself gravitating towards adding steps to my morning ritual, like applying a stain to brighten my lips, and honestly, my day.
With every day in my Brooklyn apartment similar to the one before, I've sought out ways to find joy in simple things, like putting on more makeup (why not?). Not only do I go on the hunt for an array of shades of lip stains to fit my mood, but I've even started wearing mascara again. Yes, that part only lasted two weeks, but the fact remains that I was looking for ways to differentiate my days between back-to-back Zoom meetings and acting as a short-order cook for my very cute, but insatiable, kids. The basic act of dabbing rouge gave me that small burst of dopamine to break up my day.
And instead of choosing one shade of lipstick to faithfully wear, I amassed a spectrum to have the option to select a color, and texture, to fit my mood for the day. See below for my 10 favorite lip stains; perhaps it can add a bit of variety in your life too.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
I like to dab on this lip tint when I prefer a more saturated pigmentation than the sheer balm options. It's as close to a lipstick a lip tint can get, buildable in color without sacrificing moisture. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous refillable case that also functions as a mirror.
You only need the slightest blot for your lips and cheeks. It sets in a cloud-like finish very quickly, so make sure to blend in the color as soon as it touches your skin.
Dior's Lip Tattoo in natural brown reminds me of the '90s most ubiquitous shade, but in an ultra- weightless formula that doesn't dry out the lips.
YSL's Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain was my gateway product into the world of lip stains a few years back. In similar fashion, the Water Stain Glow Lip Stain provides all-day wear, but with a saturated jelly-like finish that isn't glossy. It is quite hydrating with its aloe vera formula, and I love that there are so many shades to choose from.
For the days you're looking for more moisture and less color, this light berry shade not only contains anti-aging ingredients, but it also leaves the lips fuller.
The chapstick-like texture make for an easier application, allowing for more control of color depth with each swipe. Plus, it contains all the good stuff a lip balm needs from meadowfoam and black current seed oils for moisture to vitamin C and E to help protect the skin.
Rodin's lip and cheek oil contains safflower and jojoba seed oil and ceramides for a whole lot of hydrating properties, good for those particularly chapped days. Since it is an oil, it has less staying power, but gives a nice gloss-like glow.
The sheerest of the bunch, Bobbi Brown's Extra Lip Tint smooths and soften the lips, while giving off a subtle shade that only seems natural.
If you wish for a highly pigmented rouge with a lightweight feel, Anastasia Beverly Hills' lip stain is a great option — it gives off a matte finish and lasts longer than most lip stains.
On those no-makeup makeup days, NARS Afterglow Lip Balm in their best-selling shade, Orgasm, is the perfect pairing to highlight your natural beauty.