In late 2025, Arrae, a cult-favorite six-year-old supplement brand, crossed the $100 million revenue mark — an impressive feat for any independent company. Yet, co-founder Siff Haider entered the wellness space almost by accident — or desperation, as she puts it. “I always had a weak immune system, which led me to explore holistic wellness,” Haider tells me over coffee in West Hollywood, adding that she suffered a fractured rib from a chronic cough in her 20s. After being sent home with codeine and few answers, the entrepreneur knew she certainly wasn’t alone. “I feel like these issues take up a lot of mental space for women,” says Haider, who hosted The Dream Bigger Podcast and worked as a content creator before launching Arrae.

At the time, there were few wellness brands catering specifically to women, save for Ritual and Seed. Feeling discouraged, Haider and her now-husband, Nish Samantray, began toying with the idea of starting their own company — one that was not only rooted in science but also aesthetically pleasing. “We wanted women to be excited to use it while also tackling these historically taboo issues and flipping them on their heads,” Haider reflects.

The couple, who were engaged at the time, fully committed to the venture, using the money they had saved for their wedding to launch the company. Fortunately, Arrae resonated with consumers almost immediately. “In our first year, we did $1 million in revenue,” Haider reveals. The co-founder believes Arrae’s foundation has contributed to its success. “We have good products; we have high retention, and people love coming back,” she shares. “We’ve always wanted to meet the consumer where they’re at and make wellness seem really approachable.”

Arrae has certainly come a long way. “When we first started, we were hand-delivering products,” she remembers. Haider says the brand was also highly focused in its early days. Arrae launched with Bloat, a digestive enzyme supplement designed to help reduce bloating and gas, and Calm, a stress-relief supplement formulated with adaptogens and herbs to help ease anxiety.

Today, Arrae offers 16 products: five focused on fitness, five on gut health, four on sleep and mood, and two on hormonal health. Beyond its growing product lineup, Arrae has cultivated a loyal customer base by maintaining close relationships with its community. “We like understanding what they’re looking for and the gaps within their routine,” says Haider.

MB-1, for instance, was the result of customer feedback gathered through a survey. “They were begging, they were like, ‘Can you do something for metabolism, please?’” she recalls. The brand’s clean protein has also seen strong traction, recently going viral on TikTok. “That’s been very popular because it allows people to get an extra boost of protein and collagen while also getting electrolytes in,” Haider says.

Every step of the way, Haider has had one main objective: supporting other women. “I feel like my biggest throughline in life is to help women and for them to be the best versions of themselves,” she explains.

Naturally, Haider doesn’t skimp on her own wellness routine, even during pregnancy (the founders are currently expecting their first child together). The first thing she does each morning is go for a walk, while weightlifting and Pilates are also staples in her workout routine. “While I’ve been pregnant, I’ve really upped my Pilates because, you know, I’m training for labor at this point,” she says with a laugh, citing Pilates by Amanda as one of her favorite studios in Los Angeles. “I also go to a gym called Monarch, which was founded by a doctor. I do my blood work there, and they have a physiotherapist.”

Haider continues, “Also, I think the definition of wellness does need to be broadened. I think having a social life is wellness; it’s good for our mental health.” She likes to kill two birds with one stone, often catching up with friends on walks. Meanwhile, Haider also views beauty as a form of therapy. “I’m obsessed with the Dr. Diamond Metacine line,” she shares of her current go-to products. “It’s expensive, but worth every penny.” Haider is a firm believer that if you have a good base — aka, your complexion — you don’t need as much makeup. “Especially while I’ve been pregnant, because I can’t really do any invasive facials or treatments.”

It’s fitting that Arrae’s slate of campaigns and partnerships often intersects with the fashion and beauty worlds, as Haider’s career prior to launching the brand was rooted in both industries. (The brand’s ad for its Tone Creatine Gummies last year featured Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes as the faces.) After studying pre-law at the University of Toronto, she pivoted to the creative world, pursuing a degree at Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in London. From there, she cut her teeth working at Elle Canada, working as its fashion web editorial assistant and beauty editor.

These days, she’s still a fixture in the fashion world, attending industry events and runway shows. In fact, Haider has become a regular on the fashion week circuit, most recently attending Khaite’s Fall/Winter 2026 show in New York from the front row.

Somehow, Haider also finds time to host her podcast. “It’s called The Dream Bigger Podcast because I really want to encourage people to dream bigger and give them the resources to achieve their big dreams,” she shares. The podcast covers a wide range of topics, from building Arrae to, of course, all things wellness. “I’ve learned so much building a business, and being able to provide those lessons for other women and entrepreneurs is really important to me,” she says. “I want everyone to succeed.” Notable guests have included Miranda Kerr, Melissa Wood, and Anastasia Soare, the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Six years in, Arrae has grown far beyond a single supplement. With a rapidly expanding product lineup and a close-knit community, Haider shows no signs of slowing down. As the brand enters its next chapter, one thing is clear: both Arrae and its co-founder are poised to make an even bigger impact wellness — and on beauty and fashion as well.

Below, shop some of Arrae’s best-selling products.