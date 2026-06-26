“Every minute of my day is scheduled,” Jenelle Manzi, a ballerina for the esteemed New York City Ballet, tells The Zoe Report on a recent call, describing her life during performance season, which runs from September through May. That’s especially true given that she’s simultaneously building a small business from the ground up — this summer marks six years of Get Golden, Manzi’s wellness and nutrition brand that specializes in organic, plant-based protein powder.

Indeed, Manzi, who has been with the New York City Ballet for more than two decades, leads an exceptionally busy life. “I wake up at 6:30 a.m., and I immediately make breakfast and catch up on Slack and emails for about an hour,” she shares of the start of her day. Unlike most people, her wind-down routine actually happens in the morning. As such, a 15- to 20-minute shower is non-negotiable, helping her mind and body recover from the physical demands of ballet. From there, Manzi spends most of the day either in meetings for Get Golden or rehearsing at the ballet studio.

Around 5 p.m., the New Jersey native begins preparing for her New York City Ballet performances by grabbing a coffee and taking a quick cold plunge. “I’ll usually put on a podcast or some sort of research newsletter that I’m interested in learning about, whether it’s for Get Golden or consulting work I do,” she says. “I’ll listen to that while I do my makeup and hair for the show,” she explains, adding that performances typically run from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. And no, she doesn’t hit the hay when she gets home — the entrepreneur spends another few hours doing computer work for her growing business.

With such a demanding schedule, staying properly fueled throughout the day is essential. Manzi’s breakfast typically consists of two kiwis, two slices of sourdough toast with “copious amounts” of butter and raspberry jam, plus a five-egg scramble made with three egg whites and two whole eggs. For lunch, Manzi favors wraps, especially grilled chicken ones. “I find them to be very, very efficient because my time is limited,” she explains. “I don't eat a ton of vegetables during the day; instead, I try to prioritize quality protein and calories — meaning calories that provide energy versus lettuce, which won’t really give me energy.” Dinner, on the other hand, is something nourishing — think miso salmon paired with roasted asparagus or broccoli.

Manzi’s supplement routine is equally extensive. “I see an herbalist, and I take this herbal tincture, which helps during certain times of the month,” she shares. In the morning, she takes vitamins C and D, CoQ10, Barlean’s Essential Woman, and fish oil. At night, she microdoses creatine. “It’s good for your skin and brain,” Manzi shares.

Get Golden’s protein powder is, of course, a daily staple. The brand grew out of Manzi’s longstanding fascination with nutrition and the body. “I’ve always been obsessed with the body and how it works, and why things impact us the way that they do,” she says. Before launching the company, she began seeing nutritionist Dana James, who taught her about the food system and fueled her interest in ingredients. “I became obsessed with ingredients and really learning about what’s in our food, especially in this country. That was the little seedling that sparked my journey to build Get Golden,” she adds.

As for how she uses the powder, Manzi often blends the vanilla flavor with almond milk and collagen in her Ninja blender to create an ice cream-like treat, then experiments with seasonal additions like fresh strawberries, basil, or mint. “I have so much fun with that machine,” she shares.

Somehow, Manzi also finds time for a handful of wellness rituals. One favorite is a vibration plate, which she says helps calm her nervous system. She also invested in a standing red light device before the pandemic — long before the technology became mainstream. “It’s really helpful for inflammation, especially for my feet,” she says. Manzi also aims to meditate for 10 minutes each day using the Open app, though she admits she’s fallen out of the habit recently. “It’s just the reality of my schedule being very, very overwhelming,” she says.

Beyond wellness products, Manzi is also a self-proclaimed skin care nerd. “I geek out on the science, and I love really learning about it and bridging my worlds,” she says, adding with a laugh that her nickname is Dr. J. “Sometimes I think, if I wasn’t a ballerina, I probably would have gotten into beauty.” Thanks to her Korean friends, Manzi has become well-versed in the world of K-beauty. She counts Japanese brand Forlle’d among her favorites, particularly its Hyalogy platinum refining essence. Other staples in her routine include Eighth Day’s peptide serum and Elastin’s tinted moisturizer.

If you’re in your wellness era, consider Manzi your blueprint. Below, shop some of her favorite wellness and beauty essentials.