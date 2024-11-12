Sometimes it’s the smallest changes that can make a big impact. This rings especially true when it comes to one’s health. In TZR’s series Step-By-Step, tastemakers speak to the minor moves that can lead to mighty changes.

A celebrity-backed beauty brand can often go one of two ways. Some consist of a name-only agreement in which an A-lister backs a product or line but doesn’t really participate in the development process or promotion. Then there’s the other side of the spectrum, the all-in model, where a celebrity is truly immersed in a brand, living and breathing its ethos and offering. Miranda Kerr would fall into the latter category. The model founded her self-funded beauty brand Kora Organics back in 2009 as a means to create certified organic formulas centered around the natural ingredients she was raised on in her native Australia. As CEO of the brand — yes, even to this day — the entrepreneur oversees everything, from day-to-day operations to product development. She’s also a living, breathing billboard for Kora’s efficacy and results-driven ingredients.

On a recent Zoom call with TZR, the model’s clean, radiant skin was on full display. And while Kerr will happily tout all of the brand’s offerings, she’s particularly partial to Kora’s Turmeric Glow line for a lit-from-within effect. “I've been working with turmeric for, I don't know, as long as I can remember,” says Kerr of the star ingredient of the three-product collection, which consists of a Moisturizer, Foaming Cleanser, and the best-selling Brightening & Exfoliating Mask. “My grandma used to cook with turmeric and even for my husband on our wedding day, I cooked turmeric chicken. So these ingredients, I just love the internal and external beauty benefits that you can get from them. And what's good for you on the inside obviously must be good for your skin on the outside too.”

This inside-out approach to beauty is actually what led Kerr to the next step in her turmeric journey. Kora just launched its partnership with natural juice company Pressed Juicery on a new 7-Day Turmeric Glow System, which combines Pressed’s Turmeric Shots with Kora’s Turmeric Glow Cleanser and Brightening and Exfoliating Mask. After a week of partaking in the wellness routine, Kerr ensures you’ll see a dramatic difference in skin tone.

“I will definitely vouch for that,” she says. “Even after one use, you'll see brightness in your skin, and that's what I love. You do see those kind of instant results. And I don't want to use a product just because it's healthy for me. It needs to be results-driven.”

And while Kora’s star roster is likely a factor in her near youthful glow and seemingly boundless energy, Kerr’s equal parts holistic and cutting edge approach to health is also worth noting. The model is a true wellness warrior. In addition to her tried-and-true rituals of meditation and hot and cold therapies, she’s also quite the experimenter, always game to try the latest device or method to take her to the next level.

Kerr’s latest obsession is Vasper, which combines compression technology, liquid cooling, and interval training. “It's like a 21-minute exercise that's worth two hours of exercise,” she says of the tech-focused program. “In addition to that, it helps rebalance your hormones. So I've been very much into that this last year in particular, after having a baby. With not much time to exercise, I'm like, ‘Oh, I can do this for 21 minutes and it's worth two hours of exercise. That's a win.’”

And it’s not just fitness tech that has her hooked. Kerr’s also been a recent adopter of the Weber Medical laser therapy devices which include a watch, LED helmet, and mat. “I'm a big health technology person and my husband laughs at me because he's obviously into tech and he's an engineer,” says Kerr, referring to husband Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. “He's like, ‘What are you trying now? Seriously, what are these lights in our bedroom? What are you doing? Go to sleep.’”

But it’s this curiosity that has been Kerr’s success story. Her passion for natural ingredients combined with deep interest for cutting edge technologies have become a winning formula for Kora, making it a major contender in the beauty space for the past 15 years — no small feat. And while a daily LED mat session may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Kerr encourages everyone to indulge in the little things each day that can do your body and mind a world of good in the long run.

“There's so much to be said for these things that we all have access to,” she says. “You don't have to go extreme and try all these crazy things like I'm trying. But there are the simple things in life that really are beneficial, like yoga and meditation and grounding outside with your feet in the grass or sand.”