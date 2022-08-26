When a nutritional supplement claims to have 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced nutrients — all in just one scoop — the skeptic in you may wonder how this is possible. Does it really work? In essence, yes. Well, at least it did for me. The nutritional supplement, Athletic Greens (AG1), has vastly improved my energy. At first, when the company asked if I’d like to review the buzzy powder, I agreed without even knowing much about it. What I did know, however, was that I had been feeling sluggish for weeks on end. Then a trip to the doctor opened my eyes to changes I needed to make to my diet, which was missing some vital nutrients and vitamins.

Before testing out AG1, I started to deep dive into what the product promises: better gut health (it contains both prebiotics and probiotics); increased immunity (due to ingredients like zinc and vitamin C); post-workout recovery (courtesy of antioxidants and adaptogens); and increased energy (thanks to the magnesium in AG1).

All of these benefits sounded great to me. I also read reviews by everyday people who’ve tried or are currently taking AG1. The consensus seemed to be that people liked it — not only the grass-like flavor, but the way it made them feel.

“It provides a simple way to get the comprehensive benefits that start with nutrient intake and gut health support, and includes immune support, energy, and focus — all in a simple, one-minute, everyday habit,” Chris Ashenden, CEO of Athletic Greens, tells TZR in an email. “AG1 allows people to form a healthy daily habit to nourish their bodies consistently.”

And, to his point, that was exactly my goal. I have been consuming AG1 nearly daily for a few months now and love it. Ahead, I get into more specifics so you can make your own decision on whether or not to add to your routine.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Price: $99 (single purchase: 30-day supply)

Best for: Those who want to get more greens — and energy — in an easy and natural way.

Rating: 5/5

What we like: It’s your one-stop-shop when it comes to a nutritional supplement. It’s also easy to make part of your daily regimen, whether you drink AG1 first thing in the morning or later in the day. You can drink it with water, add it to a smoothie or food source (like a yogurt bowl), or make ice pops with it.

What we don’t like: AG1 needs to be refrigerated once you open it. However, this is where the travel packets come in handy.

How Does AG1 Work?

AG1 combines more than nine health products into each serving. As mentioned above, it provides you with 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced nutrients. But in reviewing the list, it wasn’t like reading text in a foreign language — I actually recognized the ingredients. The product contains vitamins like riboflavin (B2), thiamine (B1), and various others (like A, B6, C, E, and K2); minerals like magnesium, potassium, and zinc; whole food-sourced nutrients such as carrots, wheatgrass, and spirulina; probiotics like lactobacillus acidophilus; and adaptogens like ashwagandha, chlorella, and reishi mushrooms. If you read all 75 ingredients on the brand’s website, you’ll likely recognize them, too.

Plus, if you don’t want to add it to water, you have several other options — you can add the powder to your smoothie or smoothie bowl, sprinkle it on your yogurt or fruit bowl, or cook with it.

How I Used It — And The Results

Aside from wanting to feel more energetic and less sluggish, another reason I was inspired to try AG1 was due to the fact that its founder was essentially its first adopter. After various health struggles, Ashenden learned his body wasn't absorbing nutrients properly. A clinic recommended he take supplements — more than 50 pills a day. “I went looking for a better way,” he says, and he began working with top naturopaths, doctors, and medical researchers to create what would eventually become AG1. And it actually turned Ashenden’s health around. The founder calls the powder “a form of nutritional insurance that fits easily into a daily routine” — a complement to your eating regimen versus a substitute for natural food sources.

After reading some reviews online, some people had said AG1 tasted a bit too grass-like. So I was a bit worried. But from the very first sip, I actually liked the taste. The company recommends consuming AG1 first thing in the morning. And it is recommended that, if you’re going to drink a scoop of it in water or a smoothie, don’t have anything else for at least 30 minutes. That way, your body will have some time to absorb all the nutrients.

I followed this advice for the first couple of months. But remember how AG1 is a probiotic, too? Well, let’s just say this is very effective if you drink it first thing in the morning. So I actually switched to drinking it in the afternoon — not on an empty stomach — and also used a bit less than a scoop. Would this impact my energy levels though? I wondered. Nope. Thankfully, I felt just as energetic as when I’d been consuming the entire scoop on an empty stomach. So I think this may vary from person-to-person — maybe my gastrointestinal tract is a bit more sensitive, and so I don’t need as much of the supplement for it to “work,” so to speak. But to each their own …

This made me wonder how soon people can start to see results from AG1 overall. “Like most things in life, results come with consistency,” says Ashenden. “Healthy, daily habits lead to an overall healthier lifestyle. Some folks feel a change in digestion or a boost in energy immediately.” (I’ll count myself in this category!)

Ashenden adds that you cannot underemphasize gut health and how important it’s becoming to consumers. “Most people don’t realize gut health is the key to overall health, as all of the body’s systems take their cues from what happens in the gut,” he explains. “The gut has its own nervous system — that impacts your body’s nervous system — and a healthy gut microbiome supports immunity, skin, nails, and many other vital aspects of the body.”

Takeaways

Making a glass of AG1 each morning is a great, healthy way to start your day. Whether you have it right when you get up or later in the day, this supplement will likely make you feel healthier — and hopefully, more energized.

I have yet to experiment with using AG1 in different ways, like in a smoothie or sprinkled on my food. I like the old school routine I have going on: adding a scoop to eight ounces of room temperature water. But I suppose adding it to food or a blended drink could help mask the flavor if you’re not a fan — or just to liven things up.

AG1 is also much more cost-effective than going down the street for a freshly pressed juice that costs anywhere from $5 to $12+ dollars here in L.A (or $17 if you’re a fan of the Hailey Bieber Erewhon Smoothie). Plus, it’s way more than a green juice in other ways. “This is a very important distinction,” notes Ashenden. “It’s a foundational nutrition beverage that combines more than nine health products into one drink — whereas most greens powders and juices are a blend of a handful of fruits and vegetables that strictly provide nutrient support. AG1 provides synergism, which is when you give your body everything it needs and holistic support for bodily systems, and when your whole self comes into balance (gut-brain connection, mind/body, systemic balance).”

Now, back to the price point. Let’s say you buy a one-month supply of AG1 for $99. That comes to about $3.33 per serving. (And about $2.63 if you subscribe and get a monthly supply for $79 a pop.) So it’ll definitely save you money compared to your average green juice. Plus, if you were to add up the cost of all the vitamin, mineral, and probiotic supplements you’re taking now, that’s money you no longer have to be spending. So, see? AG1 is your one-stop-shop.

And with all the ways you can use it, aside from adding it to water, it gives you more flexibility in that regard, too. Like I touched on above, the only downside is having to keep the powder refrigerated. So if you want to bring it along when you go on a trip, I’d definitely get a box of the travel-sized packets.

