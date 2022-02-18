(Nutrition)

The Best Morning Smoothies To Start Your Day Off On The Right Foot

Get the blender ready.

By Natalia Lusinski
Starting your day off on the right foot is crucial — and these morning smoothies are not only healthy, but delicious.Shutterstock
Crystal Zabka-Belsky, resident dietitian for the Clean Eatz Kitchen, calls this Yo Yo Berry smoothie a “phytochemical cocktail” — it’s packed with vitamins A and C, as well as zinc. “This combination will enhance your immune function, as well as reduce inflammation,” she tells TZR in an email.Shutterstock

