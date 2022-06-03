For some, the whole home-office environment is ideal. However, for me, the shift has not been the best. My little one-bedroom apartment presents lots of distractions — a fetch-obsessed puppy, noisy neighbors, phone, laundry, dishes — and I often struggle with staying focused on my work, memory, and feeling generally overwhelmed all day long. As soon as I sit down to my laptop, my mind wanders to dozens of other things pulling for my attention. So when Apothékary’s Mind Over Matter supplement landed on my desk, I had to give it a whirl to focus and calm my busy brain.

I’ve long heard about the benefits of mushrooms for cognitive function, but have never really found a vehicle of formula that fit easily into my regular routine. Mind Over Matter’s formula is a triple threat in that it features a cocktail of three non-psychedelic mushrooms — lion’s mane, reishi, and chaga, to treat everything from anxiety to brain fog.

“This formula is sometimes dubbed ‘Mother Nature’s version of Adderall’ because it’s a healthy, natural way to give your brain that extra boost it needs when overwhelmed by a long to-do list, on top of everything else going on in the world,” says Shizu Okusa, founder and CEO of Apothékary to TZR. “Asian cultures have been using plants/herbs/adaptogens as preventative medicine and remedies for centuries, and Apothékary is truly a marriage between East and Western views on wellness.”

Indeed, she explains the label was created to serve as the “farmacy of the future,” modernizing and digitizing the traditional apothecary experience, with curated blends that target a range of ailments from fatigue and stress to insomnia. “All ingredients are 100% natural, with no added chemicals or sugars ever,” says Okusa. “We utilize traditional Asian medicinal practices like Kampo and Ayurveda, in combination with science-backed evidence, to offer efficacious products without any of the side effects we see with common OTC drugs.”

But does this plant-based, natural alternative live up to its hype? I put Mind Over Matter to the test to see if it could work some magic on my very busy brain.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fast Facts

Price: $20 (for single purchase)

Best for: Those who struggle with brain fog, focus, or concentration during the work day

Rating: 4/5

What we like: Easy to consume in coffee, smoothies, or tea

What we don’t like: Might take a few days of consistent use to notice considerable results.

How Does Apothékary Mind Over Matter Work?

Okusa explains that the powerhouse ingredients in the Mind Over Matter blend — lion's mane, chaga, and reishi — are known as "nootropics," which work together to enhance cognition, improve concentration, and reduce stress.

“Lion's mane supports athletic recovery, whole body relief, and mental clarity; reishi mushroom supports brain health and overall cognitive awareness; and chaga mushroom is a powerful food ingredient often referred to as the 'mushroom of immortality' in Asian culture, used to support a healthy immune system response,” explains Okusa.

The supplement also includes coconut cream powder, which is a great source of fatty acids, and packed with vitamins C, E, B1, as well as iron, calcium and magnesium. “This blend doesn’t have the same ‘energy-boosting’ effect as caffeine from coffee will on the body, but it will give you improved focus, more mental clarity, and less brain fog,” says Okusa.

Based on consumer studies, the founder says the brand has found some 92% of Mind Over Matter users begin to see results within the first three weeks. “This can vary based on each individual’s specific needs, however, for any remedies that are not being used for a very specific illness (i.e. echinacea for flu recovery; which would be recommended for about a week or so), it’s best to begin with a small amount taken daily over an extended period of time (around 6 weeks),” she says.

How I Used It

For my two- to three-week trial, I chose to incorporate one teaspoon of the powder into my daily cup of coffee. While this may sound like a contradictory move, Okusa gave me the green light. “Most people love to mix this in their coffee as it pairs well with bold flavors and chai spices,” says Okusa, adding that the earthy supplement also pairs well with smoothies, lattes, and even toffee bark.

The Results

Coming into this experiment, my expectations were low. Fixing or improving something as complicated as focus, memory, or concentration can take time and often requires multiple changes to your environment and routine. It also requires consistency.

For my part, I chose to commit to sipping my Mind Over Matter-coffee mixture every morning before starting my day. I also chose to take some time to myself at the top of my day, which is not something I usually do. Working East Coast hours on a West coast time zone, I usually hop out of bed just before 6 a.m. and head straight into emails and messages while simultaneously preparing my non-negotiable cup of Joe.

This time around, I tried waking up a bit earlier, taking my time to make my coffee cocktail and spending some quiet time praying/meditating and walking my dog. For the first two days of this routine, I didn’t notice much of a difference in my brain activity, other than I felt a bit calmer and more peaceful in the mornings.

But, by day three or four, I realized I was able to complete projects and stay on task a bit easier as I wasn’t feeling the static pull of 155 tasks or daily distractions. I was remembering conversations and little details better, I wasn’t getting flustered or waves of overwhelm as often throughout the day. I was just, well, sharper and more capable of taking on what was thrown at me.

Takeaways

Considering the single-purchase price is $20 and the 2 oz bottle goes a long way (mine lasted about a month), I think the Mind Over Matter supplement is a worthy option for those looking for a natural remedy to brain fog and general concentration issues. The plant-based formula generally plays well with others, although Okusa recommends speaking to a health professional before introducing any new supplements into your routine based on personal health history. Besides that, I can’t think of any reason not to keep this brain-boosting powder at the ready every morning. Nothing heals like nature.