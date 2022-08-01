(Health)

Want To Keep Your Gut In Check? Try Sipping On One Of These Teas

They do a body good.

By Natalia Lusinski
Did you know dandelions are good for you? They not only help digestion, but also have antioxidant properties. So next time you want to ease your stomach, try some Organic Dandelion SuperHerb® Tea Bags from The Republic of Tea.The Republic of Tea
Heather’s Tummy Teas focus on just that — your stomach. The brand’s Fennel Tea provides you with immediate bloating support, including alleviating intestinal cramps, due to fennel’s anti-spasmodic properties. And since fennel tastes like licorice, it’s a more unique tea to sip on.Heather's Tummy Tea

