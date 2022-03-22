(Nutrition)
Yum.
For this Almond MALK Fruit Smoothie Bowl, blend 1/2 c. Unsweetened Almond MALK with 1 c. spinach. Add 1 tbsp. vanilla protein powder and 1 tbsp. creamy almond or peanut butter. Blend, then add 1 frozen banana (cut up) and 3/4 c. each of frozen blueberries and raspberries. Blend again and top with fruit.
Shutterstock
This Green Smoothie Bowl from The Last Food Blog contains ingredients like spinach, avocado, pineapple, and peanut butter. It’s rich in nutrients, vitamins A and C, and fiber — and is also vegan. Top with your favorite seeds and fruit and enjoy!
The Last Food Blog