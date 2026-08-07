Alex Morgan still appreciates the simple things. Yes, despite the countless accolades and achievements, the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist still goes back to life’s little pleasures that bring her joy, whether that be a relaxing massage, a fresh summer salad, or some healthy competition.

In fact, it’s likely this back-to-basics approach that led the soccer star to launch her nonprofit, the Alex Morgan Foundation, in 2023, which aims to create opportunities and build equity for young women in sports. One of the foundation’s biggest initiatives, the Mini-Pitch System, recently made for a full-circle moment for the athlete. The project, which revitalizes sports fields in parks to create multisport spaces for soccer, pickleball, and basketball, celebrated its third location at Pantera Park in Diamond Bar, California, where Morgan grew up and first fell in love with soccer.

“Coming back here for the first time today, and in quite a few years, I’m flooded back with memories of taking photos for our AYSO under-seven [soccer] team and running around the park and here on the basketball court and doing pop-up soccer training sessions with my dad and playing softball with my sisters,” she tells The Zoe Report at the ribbon-cutting event for the pitch on August 4. “So, yes, this park has a lot of memories.”

(+) Courtesy of CVS Health (+) Courtesy of CVS Health INFO 1/2

The project partners Morgan’s foundation with CVS Health, which ties in another cause near and dear to her heart: wellness in women’s sports. “CVS Health has done such a great job of really increasing their presence in women’s sports and women’s soccer as well, and they’re all about creating access to health and wellness in communities, and that’s exactly the same as my foundation,” says Morgan, who’s expecting her third child with husband Servando Carrasco. “We had started creating the mini-pitches in San Diego and wanted to expand from there, and so really our vision aligned, and being back here in Diamond Bar for the first time in many years to open this mini-pitch is really personal to me, and it means a lot.”

Ahead, Morgan talks post-retirement life, motherhood, and why it’s often the little things in life that make you happier — and healthier.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Get bombarded by my kids. It's a mad dash to get to get my daughter dressed and ready for school. So, yeah, it's usually my kids jumping on me in bed.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

It could be it could be an afternoon iced coffee. It could be a massage. It could be getting a manicure with my daughter and doing some mother-daughter bonding. There's lots of types of self-care. It depends on the day and the needs.

What are you listening to these days?

Right now, right now, I'm listening to a lot of Zach Bryan and Noah Khan, but that's because I just saw Zach Bryan. I'm about to see Noah Khan, so those are those are my two right now.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I feel like there's so many places I'm treatment of going. I mean, I would love to go to Greece. I would love to go to Patagonia. I was just talking to my friend because they're going to Costa Rica, and I went a couple years ago, and I would love to go back.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

For me, it's putting on a dress or just curling my eyelashes. Or, honestly, like chugging a big old glass of water, too. Like sometimes I just like want to feel hydrated. Or taking a deep breath. It really depends on how much I need to feel good. But yeah, all those come at different times.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

I love playing padel. It’s my type of workout. Like, I run and I do strength training, so I'm fit and good enough to play on the court. It's not my new soccer, but it's the way that I still get my competitive edge.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

Follow your gut. It’s usually right.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I'm vegetarian, so most of my food I would say is healthy — most. But like, right now, I love a good summer salad, with pistachios, strawberries, goat cheese, vinaigrette. It's really fresh. Also, I love to have pasta salads in my fridge all the time.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

I bought a car. That was probably my biggest splurge when I was younger. Oh, and after the World Cup in 2015, I bought myself some diamond earrings.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

It would be to not let being told no stand in your way. No one knows you like yourself.