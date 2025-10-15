As a fixture in Hollywood for more than three decades, Jennifer Aniston has become known for her laid-back, easy-going vibe as it pertains to style (she laughed especially hard when I referred to her as a fashion icon) and life in general. That said, there is one area she won’t budge on: her fitness routine. The Friends star has made health and wellness a priority since, well, forever. And at 56-years-old, she’s not slowing down — if anything, she’s just getting stronger.

“God, I hear people talk about aging more than I think about aging, if that makes any sense,” says Aniston to TZR. “I just keep doing what I'm doing and I keep myself strong. I keep myself healthy. I try to get my darn sleep in, which is still my struggle, but as long as I'm being good to my body, I feel like I'm just, I'm living. I don't feel like I'm aging.”

Mixing things up also seems to be the secret to her success. Aniston has been a longtime fan Pvolve, a fitness method hinged on low-impact, functional movement combined with resistance-based equipment. The actor first came to know the brand back in 2021, after suffering a back injury that required more gentle — yet still effective — workouts. In 2023, she became an advisor and official partner with the brand, helping to curate collections, lead campaigns, and even develop new products. Her new gig also led her to work with Pvolve Director of Training Dani Coleman, who helps plan out Aniston’s workouts, keeping them fresh and interesting.

“Dani changes my workouts every class and nothing is typical,” says Aniston. “She always says, ‘I'm going to meet you where you're at.’ And some days we'll really hit the weight training and then some days we'll hit cardio weights or resistance training. There's always some form of resistance training or weight training in each workout.”

The actor explains that the strength training has increased over the years, as the need to build muscle becomes more and more important in your 40s, 50s, and beyond. “As we get older, we lose our muscle mass,” Aniston explains. “And that is so important because our bones depend on our muscles to keep strong and keep our skeleton strong so we don't get frail and brittle bones and fall down and break our hips or suffer osteoporosis and all those awful things that we heard our grandparents talk about.” (In an effort to spread her muscle-building message to the masses, Aniston has launched a Fall Strength Challenge with Pvolve to encourage members to level up with heavier weights or new strength goals. For every person who completes the challenge, Pvolve will donate $1 to Women in Medicine, to advance women’s health research.)

At the risk of sounding cliché, consistency is also crucial here, a rule that can hard to follow when you’re in Aniston’s line of work. At any given moment, the actor is jetting from one location to another for a film, TV series, (you can currently catch her as Alex Levy in Season 4 of The Morning Show on Apple TV+) or high-profile industry event. Even so, she’ll make sure to pack her workout essentials to ensure her body is moving every day.

“I love [Pvolve’s] gliders and I love my P.3 Trainer, but I also love my P.band,” says Aniston, who just unveiled her Longevity Bundle, featuring her favorite travel-friendly equipment from the brand. “I can take everything with me, which is the other fabulous thing. You can take a good little bundle of goodies, put it in your suitcase or in a tote, throw it over your shoulder, and take it with you wherever you go.”

And while wishing for a more toned physique is all well and good, Aniston prefers to aim higher when it comes to her health hopes and dreams. Her wellness ethos is hinged on more balanced holistic health that feeds both her body and brain. “That no pain, no gain [mentality] I think goes right out the window,” says Aniston. “I get a way better workout even if I just do a 30-minute Pvolve [session]. It's just about activating all of our muscles in our little core muscle groups.” It’s also about recovery, another key component to the Pvolve fitness model. For Aniston, this can present itself as a morning stretch or meditation session, anything that will allow her brain to quiet and drown out the day-to-day noise. “I try very hard to promote and encourage people to, even if it is five minutes, just sit quietly, even if it's just sitting outside or listening to whatever brings you some calm.”