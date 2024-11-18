While the idea of a sojourn to the Greek islands may be all you’ve been scrolling through on social media, a visit to the dreamlike island of Sifnos unveils something entirely different. No amount of Instagram photos or TikTok travel guides could have prepared me for Sifnos’ mythical charm and tranquility — sapphire seas, natural beauty, and Greek boho vibes — a refreshing antidote to the typical bustling tourist trail.

If you’re craving a calm oasis to escape to in 2025, a place to unwind, swim in crystalline waters, and explore picturesque villages reminiscent of fairy tales, Sifnos is just the spot. Because of its remote and exclusive locale, you’ll have to fly into Athens first. On the other side of a three-hour ferry ride or a 45-minute helicopter ride via Hoper — the preferred transportation choice among the Greek island jet set — you’ll find the blissful haven of Sifnos. If you’re not one for crowds, you’ll be happy to hear that Sifnos is not as commonly known among travelers. It’s particularly relaxing in early autumn when traffic is slower and also ideal at the start of the season in May and June.

Here, you can expect a leisurely pace while enjoying the island’s notable gastronomy and pottery. Spend your days exploring charming villages like Kastro, home to the breathtaking Church of the Seven Martyrs (a chapel that looks like it’s floating in the ocean), villages of Apollonia and Artemonas (whose famous fuchsia bougainvillea are so bright, you’ll need to wear sunglasses just to look at them).

The colors of Sifnos are otherworldly, the way each sunset is painted in the sky in the softest pastels, like whispered brush strokes of soft blues, purple, and peach. The peaceful atmosphere, interrupted only by the boisterous winds, is one of the best aspects of this minimalist oasis and one of the reasons the “who’s who” of Hollywood choose to relax in style here. (Celebrity visitors will remain unnamed, but you’ll probably spot one lounging under a Loewe sun hat.)

Where To Stay

The most stylish place to stay on Sifnos is hands down Verina Astra, the epitome of quiet island luxury. Upon arrival at Verina Astra, you’ll be greeted by breathtaking sea views and an infinity pool that makes you feel like you’re on the edge of the earth.

Guests here feel instantly welcome, a genuine kind of hospitality where everyone treats you like family. Need a ride to the beach? A staff member will drive you and even recommend where to get the best carrot beach bread. The name Astra, Greek for “stars,” reflects the property’s breathtaking views of the night sky, ideal for stargazing. They feel so close at times, it’s like you can grab a few and drop them into your ice-filled nightcap. Breakfast is complimentary and the perfect time to indulge in endless frappes, fresh juices, and eggs prepared with vegetables from the property garden.

Verina Astra is owned by stylish couple Isidora Chandeli and Miltos Salemis — the duo has been coming to Sifnos since childhood, knowing every must-visit eatery, shop, and beach. The hotel rooms and private suites are named after constellations and designed by Isidora; her eye for calming neutrals and creams beautifully contrasts with Sifnos’ azure landscape. Afternoons are best spent swimming and lounging in Verina’s infinity pool with a cucumber lemon spritz.

All rooms come equipped with Bluetooth Martin speakers for playing your favorite tunes as you embrace your role as the main character of your Greek island escape, as well as organic Meraki bath products, and soft, cloud-like beds. In this tranquil haven, the only sounds are the gentle Cyclades winds and a curated playlist that you’ll find yourself wanting to remember long after your stay.

What To Do

After a day spent meandering the sun-bleached alleys of Sifnos and swimming in the Aegean, fully unwind at the Bostani Spa located at Verina Astra. The ambiance is serene, as you stroll to your treatment room, the sea breeze carries the fragrance notes of lavender, rosemary, and mint from the garden. Melt your stress away with the Botanical Bollus Therapy, which uses herbal compresses filled with aromatic herbs and spices from Verina Astra’s gardens to improve circulation and alleviate muscle tension. If your skin is craving a pick-me-up after travel, all of the facials incorporate products from ELEMIS.

After your spa day, indulge in a different kind of self-care: retail therapy. The most vibrant shopping scene can be found in Apollonia, nestled in the heart of the island. The village’s streets are filled with clothing, art, and jewelry boutiques, all under canopies of pink bougainvillea. One must-stop shop is Arzantiera, which beckons passersby with hanging neon fish, clay sardine can sculptures, and sunset-hued evils eyes. Inside you’ll find an eclectic selection of homeware, dresses, and jewelry. In the middle of the winding main street, you’ll also spot Dotts, a perfect little island store full of Greek designers to update your holiday wardrobe. For more island attire, check out Colores, a store color-coded by prints and hues in all different hand-printed botanical and evil-eye patterns.

What To Eat & Drink

In Sifnos, prepare to find some of the best food in Greece. As I made friends with locals, a few spots were recommended that were top-notch. Paralia on Kamares Beach just opened in the summer of 2024. The vibe is ’80s surf culture with a canteen style eatery, and the paper cones overflowing with fried calamari, tiny fish, and salty pommes frites are not to be missed. For a sweet treat while shopping in Apollonia, make sure to stop by bakery Gerontopoulos Cafe, and get a traditional Amygdalota almond cookies — they’re so chewy and soft that they’ll practically melt in your mouth. Grab a glass of biodynamic wine or cocktail with a breathtaking view in the ancient village of Kastro’s Loggia, a spectacular outdoor drinks spot overlooking the iconic Church of the Seven Martyrs. And a must, a sunset dinner at Bostani, one of the island’s go-to gastronomy spots, draws a stylish crowd and prides itself on using fresh catches, locally sourced meats, and vegetables and herbs from its own garden.