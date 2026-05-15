The sun is out, and so are the schools; the days are longer, the hemlines are shorter, and Dua Lipa is posting envy-inducing snapshots of delicious al fresco meals and yacht hangs. That’s right: It is officially summertime. The return of the warmest season calls for a shift in our manicure mindsets, and this summer, the overarching vibe is easy breezy.

Many of the trendiest colors are soft and relatively subdued; think chrome-covered neutrals and gentle pastels, including creamy butter yellow. Even the animal prints are easing up, with cheetah and zebra stripes — though still trending — making way for fawn.

The lengths and silhouettes are taking on an effortless air, too: “I’ve noticed in my work that people are choosing short or medium nail lengths more and more often instead of very long shapes,” says Maryna Slynko, nail artist and founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom Studio. These lengths strike the perfect balance between nail art real estate and ease of wear, she says. Shape-wise, “short almond nails are having a major moment because they give you the sophistication of a longer shape, while still feeling clean, natural, and easy to wear,” says celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards.

Scroll on to learn more about the seven hottest summer 2026 nail trends, straight from the pros.

Neutral Chrome

Considering the rising popularity of neutral nail looks and the seemingly endless reign of chrome finishes, it was all but inevitable that the two would link up to create one of summer’s top manicure trends. “Chrome effects on soft nude, beige, and milky tones are becoming one of the strongest luxury nail trends this season,” says nail artist and Art Me Nails Studio co-founder Svitlana Motyl. The neutral base helps soften the look of the megawatt toppers. “Unlike dramatic metallic chrome looks, this trend creates a soft pearly reflection that enhances the natural beauty of the nails while adding dimension and glow,” Motyl explains, creating “a very clean, elevated, fashion-forward finish that photographs beautifully in natural light.”

The New Frenchies

French tips may be the ultimate nail art staple, but as anyone who keeps up with mani trends knows, the design is always getting fresh spins. This summer, one of the biggest trends will be the Soft French, a more subdued take on the classic that falls right in line with the current neutral manicure craze. With this look, “instead of bright white contrast, the tips are blended with milky or nude tones to create a subtle, hidden French effect,” says Motyl, who attributes its popularity, in part, to how the look visually elongates the nail.

Slynko says we’ll keep seeing “very clean, polished, and natural” looking milky pink French manicures as well, due in no small part to their universal appeal. “I love that this design works with almost any style and makes the hands look more refined and well-maintained without feeling too bold,” she says.

Butter Yellow

Color trends come and go often, but one that’s had surprisingly long legs is butter yellow. The unofficial sponsor of summer 2024 is proving to be the summer camp of manicure colors, an annual ritual. And it makes sense, considering how well it encapsulates the energy of the season. “Butter yellow is one of the biggest shades for summer because it feels soft and fresh without being too bright,” says Motyl. The soft, pastel hue works well on a variety of nail shapes and is surprisingly versatile. “What makes it special is that it brings warmth to the hands while still looking elegant and wearable for everyday,” she adds.

Celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez suggests using the sunny shade in a chrome French manicure. “My base color for Frenchies is always one coat of OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath and one coat of Bare My Soul,” she says. “For the French tip, I love Bee-hind The Scenes, and for the chrome, I use OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Can Man Glaze.”

Tomato Red

Another annual favorite: Tomato red, the bright and warm crimson with big Euro Summer vibes. Slynko calls this hue “bright, fresh, and still very stylish.” Along with its versatility — in the world of manicures, red is a neutral — this color also scores major points for its vibrancy and energy. “I love that this color can make even a simple manicure feel more bold and alive, especially during the summer season,” she says.

Pastels

Pastels? For summer? Actually… kind of groundbreaking. Soft, desaturated colors are more closely associated with spring. But they work just as well in the summer, providing the perfect alternative to the bright neons and bold metallics more closely associated with the season.

Motyl sees sky-blue shades trending thanks to their ability to “create a light, airy summer feeling” and how well they work in more minimalist nail art designs. “This color feels calm, clean, and slightly nostalgic, almost like a clear summer sky or ocean reflection,” she says. “Clients especially love it because it looks playful while remaining sophisticated and modern.”

Edwards recommends the “soft, modern, and elevated” vibes emitted by muted, gray-based lavender. “It’s becoming the ‘new neutral’ for clients who want color without going too bold,” she says. “Smoky lavender is replacing classic nude shades because it feels romantic, polished, and fashion-forward all at once.” To get the look, she suggests Kiss’ CORE Press-Ons in Harmonic Hue.

Slynko is particularly fond of matcha green: “I really love this Olive You shade from Mineral Fusion because it looks fresh and natural, and works beautifully on both natural nails and summer pedicures.”

Animal Prints

But if bold is your thing, it doesn’t get much wilder, pun intended, than animal print nail art. “I feel like summer and spring are the times to play around! Schools out, you’re going on vacation, etc.,” says Hernandez. “Animal print is a must-have in a summer set for me, whether it’s cheetah or zebra.” Conversely, ORLY global nail artist Fariha Ali recommends the gentler fawn or “Bambi” design, “a more delicate take on the cow print” that’s typically created with a graduation of brown tones and white spot patterns. “This look is great for someone who wants a back-to-nature version of polka dots,” she notes.

Spots & Stripes

Speaking of polka dots: For the more art-minded among us, the classic print is a great pick for summer 2026. Specifically, metallic microdots, which Slynko says are growing in popularity thanks to their minimalist appeal and uncomplicated design. “Metallic details interact beautifully with light and add depth and a modern feel to the manicure, while the overall design still looks polished and not overly busy,” she says.

For those who want to turn up the volume a bit on their designs, consider stripes. “With summer coming around, I feel like everyone is going to be playing around with patterns, prints, and colors,” says Hernandez, and “one of my favorite trends that will definitely continue into summer is stripes.” She likes to pair OPI Nail Lacquers in NFTease Me, It’s a Girl! or Brown to Earth, and Bee-hind The Scenes “for a chic, striped French or full nail.”