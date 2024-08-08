Finding a moment of peace and quiet in New York City can be challenging — they call it “The City That Never Sleeps” for a reason. As much as I adore my cozy Brooklyn studio apartment, the rhythm of my Sunday meal prep, and a spin class on my favorite Peloton bike at the gym, every so often I crave a break from my meticulously crafted routine. Earlier this summer, that repreve came in the form of a restorative wellness retreat at the Four Seasons Costa Rica, located in one of the world’s renowned Blue Zones.

Blue Zones are a hot topic in the wellness world, but what exactly are they? Award-winning journalist and National Geographic fellow Dan Buettner classifies a Blue Zone as a region where culture and lifestyle lead to longer lifespans and reduced rates of age-related diseases. Based on his research, the five primary Blue Zones around the world are Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California, USA.

The Four Seasons Costa Rica property is situated just north of the notable Nicoya Peninsula, meaning I’d be spending a few days in one of these rare Blue Zones. The wellness retreat I attended included a variety of yoga practices, world-class spa treatments, and hikes through the rainforest. My intentions heading into the retreat were simple: Lean into the experience and don’t be afraid to try new things. While I stayed true to my initial goals, my unexpected lasting takeaway was the Costa Rican lifestyle that rightfully earns this region their coveted Blue Zone title.

The Stay

The 120-acre resort is located at the end of a peninsula, situated between the ocean and a bay. Each guest room features a private balcony that allows you to soak in the tropical landscape and wake up to the sounds of wildlife and crashing waves. I opted to keep my shutters slightly ajar, allowing the sunlight to spill into my room each morning — although the monkey sounds are a pretty good alarm as well.

A quick walk up from the beaches will bring you to the wellness shala, which I can best describe as a giant magical mushroom-shaped structure. Perched up on a hill overlooking the resort, the sanctuary was inspired by the Guanacaste winds. The sounds of tropical birds punctuated each of the sessions, whether it be yoga or breath work. The rounded balcony of the shala allows you to view the entire property from above the treetops, as well as the Pacific Ocean — if there’s one place to truly destress and forget your everyday life, it’s here.

You can continue your wellness journey in the resort’s spa, which features a variety of treatments and therapies. This includes full body treatments like a Nourishing Costa Rica Coffee Scrub and a Volcanic Purification option (which was so relaxing I actually fell asleep), or unique rituals like a Cleansing Herbal Ceremony or Costa Rican Hammam, which was derived from the Turkish hammam bath. For those feeling a bit adventurous, try alternating between the cold and hot plunges out on the spa’s balcony — the stunning views make a great distraction for transitioning into the frigid water.

The Practices

I am a fish out of water when it comes to practicing yoga, but I set an intention to enter into each session with an open mind. Beyond classic yoga sessions, we also indulged in Yin Yoga, a practice that calls you to hold positions for multiple minutes at a time, and breath work, which in our case was a 45-minute session of guided rhythmic breathing. Each morning of the retreat began with movement like a long walk or yoga, and each evening was punctuated with a mindful practice like a sound bath or break work — both routines I decided to translate into my everyday life back in New York City.

Though my flexibility and yoga skills probably didn’t improve much during my stay, my mindset experienced a massive shift. One of our first nighttime sessions was a sound bath, where we were encouraged to focus only on the rhythm, a task I struggled with greatly at first. As someone with a very active, anxious brain, I have a hard time quieting my inner monologue. After a few of the retreat members opened up about their positive experiences during the sound bath, I was determined to leave my thoughts of the outside world at the entrance of the shala, and focus only on the activity at hand. Following each of the remaining mindful practices throughout the retreat, I found myself feeling more and more relaxed and in-the-moment. Although it was difficult to quiet my anxious mind, the peaceful feelings that came after each practice made the hard work worth its while.

The Experiences

During a trip to the Costa Rican rainforest, I learned about the essence of Pura Vida, which translates to “pure life,” and how a simple phrase has shaped an entire culture. Locals use “Pura Vida” as an all-encompassing term: whether it’s a greeting or parting message, or an expression of thankfulness and love. It’s nearly impossible to feel anything but joy when surrounded by the warmth of Costa Rican people, their thoughtfully crafted cuisine made from locally-grown ingredients, and the natural beauty all around you.

Our day in the rainforest began with a hike where we were lucky enough to spot multiple sloths, a few frogs, and even a set of toucans. Our guides were expert spotters; able to look up into dense trees and point out wildlife. Just before the post-lunch drowsiness hit, we practiced the wellness activity of forest bathing by plunging into a rushing river and warming up in a wood fire-heated tub. Since forest bathing is a customizable activity, I chose to spend a majority of the time floating in the cold river, focusing on the sounds of the water and wildlife to try and achieve inner quiet. After a short time, I stopped thinking about how chilly the water was — and I was just as relaxed as I was receiving a massage the day prior. After about an hour of solo exploration, I couldn’t help but appreciate how wellness can take so many forms, and I was so grateful to try something new.

Costa Rica’s Blue Zone status is achieved because their way of life makes residents happy. Their happiness can be seen in the way they nourish themselves, the way they treat the land, and the way they treat each other. When I departed New York City for this trip, I expected to come back feeling relaxed and calm, which I did, but I also returned with a new outlook on how I want to live my life. Since jumping back into my everyday life, I’ve made a few changes to my beloved routine — including morning movement and daily journaling. Though small, these shifts have really helped me appreciate the beauty in my life and spend less time sweating the little things.