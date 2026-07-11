Summer is in full swing, so if you’re planning a tropical vacation, poolside, or beach escape, let us assist you with your packing list and reintroduce the tankini. Familiar, nostalgic, and more stylish than ever, tankinis are back, coming in a range of colors, silhouettes, and updated unique designs.

Tankinis were never part of my swimwear vocabulary until they began appearing across the runways of recent Miami Swim Week seasons. On the catwalks, they shed any outdated associations and have reemerged as something more intentional: sleek, modern, and quietly seductive.

What makes the tankini so compelling is its versatility. They easily blur the line between swimwear and an everyday top, moving from oceanside lounging with jelly sandals into late-summer evenings with wedge pumps and never missing a beat.

A model walks the LainSnow runway during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The silhouette does the heavy lifting — sculpting, smoothing, and framing the body in a way that feels both confident and controlled. And while coordinated sets offer a clean-girl aesthetic, there’s real fashion freedom in breaking the rules: mixing tones, clashing textures, and treating each piece as a separate rather than a uniform. Whether you’re after a cropped fit, a chic wet-or-dry top, or a funky statement style, there’s something for everyone. TZR has rounded up our 15 favorites; shop ahead.

Fruity Booty Reef Tankini $98 See On Fruity Booty Yellow and maroon is an unexpectedly chic color pairing that deserves way more attention. The halter silhouette elevates this minimal tankini, giving the girls a flattering lift and plenty of support while keeping the vibe effortlessly cool for every sunny plan on your calendar.

Burberry Devyn Swim Skirt And Tube Top $325 See On Burberry A little luxury goes a long way — especially when it works overtime. This versatile swim piece can be worn as a tankini, styled as a tube top, or transformed into a chic mini swim skirt. Consider it your hardest-working piece of the season.

Frankies Bikinis x JENNIE Nari Crochet Tankini $165 See On Frankies Bikinis This crochet number is perfect for the beach, pool, and even a night out. Style the top with a flouncy skirt and floral-detailed kitten heels for a chic look that takes you well beyond the water.

Cupshe Plaid Perfection Gingham Tankini Set $34 See On Cupshe You can never go wrong with gingham, especially when the entire set comes in under $50. The understated bust cutout, tied together with a dainty bow, strikes the perfect balance between delicate and playful.

Black Bough Swim Elya Tankini Top $78 $56 See On Black Bough Swim Leopard is a neutral in my book, and this swim top proves it. Wear it strapless or as a halter (depending on how you tie it), then add bug-eye sunglasses, a breezy skirt, and sandals for the ultimate summer look. Time to strut your stuff.

ASOS Daisy Street Ruffle Detail Tankini And Bikini Bottom $59 See On ASOS A matching set for under $100 is a summer miracle, and this one is unbelievably darling. I’m obsessed with the baby blue-and-red color combo, not to mention the lace trim and bow detailing. It gives babydoll coquette in the most summery way.

Jaded London Nex Jewel Studded Tankini Top $115 See On Jaded London Who doesn’t love a little sequin, sparkle, and unapologetic glamour? This swimsuit top is the statement piece your swim wardrobe has been waiting for — designed to shine for a golden-hour pool party, a seaside bonfire, or even a sunset soirée. Pair it with a cover-up and layered jewelry, then finish the look with a mango daiquiri in hand.

Reiss Halterneck Triangle Tankini Bikini $125 $66 See On Reiss Need a pop of color? This dreamy coral tankini is made for sun-soaked days. Subtle gold detailing adds just the right touch of elegance without overpowering the look. Perfect for long, lazy beach afternoons.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Trudi Tankini Top $95 See On Anthropologie Damson Madder knows how to make a splash. This multicolored striped swim top is exactly what your swimwear drawer needs. Pair it with clashing colored bottoms for a maximalist finish. And yes — teal is back and better than ever this summer.

Seaquelle Swim Haven Ruched Underwire Tankini Top $305 See On Olivela If you’re looking to invest in a summer staple, this white tankini is a standout choice. Perfect for a tropical getaway, it’s designed to help you feel confident and comfortable while making a subtle statement wherever your travels take you.

Swim Systems Pom Pom Dolly Crop Top $96 See On Everything But Water This blue style is beautiful thanks to its bright hue, but its print and pearl detailing make it exceptional. Designed with a fuller bust in mind, it’s a perfect choice if you’re looking for both style and support.

BODEN Kythira Ruched Tankini Top $99 See On BODEN The cut of this ruched tankini gives a subtle ‘60s feel without going over the top. The polka dots feel flirty yet balanced within the color palette.

Nuuds Dragonfruit Tankini $64 See On Nuuds Hot pink is the oomph you didn’t know you needed this summer. This dragonfruit shade is stunning — and especially flattering against sun-kissed skin.

Reformation Elise Tankini $98 See On Reformation Bold, classic, and elevated — this simple silhouette is made to shine. Pair it with your favorite beach bag, a wrap skirt, and chunky flip-flops, and you’ll be this summer’s star.