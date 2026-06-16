Despite the official start of summer just days away, it seems everyone is ready to get the party started early, with all manner of seasonal festivities fueling the bubbling vacay vibes. The team at The Zoe Report has also jumped on board this transitional train, kicking things off with a buzzy Self-Care Soireé on June 11 at the new Sisley Paris Maison in Los Angeles. The intimate evening gathering brought together content creators and industry friends of The Zoe Report, all of whom were ready and willing to indulge in the best parts of summer: good wine, decadent charcuterie spreads and sweet treats, and a range of stylish activities that celebrate one’s personal aesthetic.

Indeed the three-hour affair was a lively one as guests filled the colorful beauty boutique, which offered onsite hair, makeup, and skin care services for guests to unlock their go-to summer looks as well as test out the label’s best-selling products. Alongside Sisley Paris, sponsors like Graze Craze, Avaline Organic Wine, Poppi, and more helped deliver the stylish vibes.

Ahead, catch the highlights from the luxe affair captured by onsite photographer Has Alexandra. This soirée was truly the perfect launch to the summer season.

Content creator Julia Corot Comil picked up a goodie bag while at the soirée.

Content creator Taye Hansberry mingled and posed for cameras.

(From left) Content creators Emily Men and Tennille Jenkins grabbed a photo op with The Zoe Report’s editorial director Angela Melero.

Content creator Loreen Hwang enjoyed a quick hair touch-up.

Model Brittany Colombo stopped for a photo before joining the fun.

Guests were treated to express skin care treatments as well as hair and makeup services from Sisley Paris’ experienced consultants and artists.

Libations were served courtesy of celebrity-owned Avaline Organic Wine (Cameron Diaz is a co-owner) and prebiotic soda brand Poppi.

Elaborate customized charcuterie boards were provided by international catering brand Graze Craze. For dessert, guests enjoyed homemade French desserts like tiramisu and financiers.

With self-expression and individuality at top of mind, fashion-rooted image studio Minage Lab offered color-analysis sessions.

Outside, custom fashion portraits were created by sketch artists Matt Utsunomiya and Jamille “Jam” Clostre, who drew guests in their chic summer ensembles.

On the way out, guests were gifted bags filled with beauty and wellness goodies, including hydration supplements from Aonic, hair clips from RPZL, free trial credits to L.A. fitness studio Burn Method, and candles from Sisley Paris.