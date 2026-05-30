Within the swimwear space, bikinis have long reigned as the go-to option for fashion-forward girls to wear on their most Instagrammable vacations. But this summer, it seems the tides have turned in favor of the humble one piece. While the singular suit style may have a reputation for being a bit boring or overly conservative, the latest launches from swim’s coolest brands are proving the complete opposite.

Frankies Bikinis’ recent collaboration with K-Pop superstar Jennie includes three one-piece suits, which all sold out in a matter of days following the launch (but don’t worry, they’re back in stock now). Other brands, like Boden and Simkhai, have also been embracing the mono look, putting out suits with retro belts, edgy hardware details, crochet trims, and playful prints. Much of the one-piece’s appeal also comes from its versatility. Rather than only being wearable at the beach, these styles can double as a bodysuit, taking the wearer from the sand to the sidewalk without looking out of place.

“I wanted the pieces to feel like summer moments I love: simple, a little playful, and easy to wear anywhere,” Jennie said in a press release about her collection. “It started from the idea of ‘swim-to-street’: reimagining swimwear as something that can be styled beyond the beach and worn effortlessly in everyday life.”

Other celebs are also investing in the trend. Bella Hadid recently wore an all-white style by Indah while sunbathing in Cannes, featuring lots of ties and open cutouts. Meanwhile, in a recent photo dump on Instagram, Hailey Bieber showed off her vintage leopard print Roberto Cavalli Spring 2003 onesie, featuring a deep V-neckline and a lace-up closure along the torso.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Whether you’re looking for something on the bolder side like Hadid and Bieber, or seeking a suit a little more classic for your summer, there are plenty of eye-catching options to shop through. Scroll below to see our favorites.

For Love & Lemons Daisy One Piece Swimsuit $249 See On For Love & Lemons This Old Hollywood-like, pointelle-inspired suit is the ultimate high-femme choice for a romantic oceanside outing.

Simkhai Suni Checked Swimsuit $300 See On Net-A-Porter The classic one piece cut is made all the more playful by a scalloped hem and textured gingham.

Jade Swim Hexa One Piece $200 See On Jade Swim This understated style features a touch of edge, thanks to its gold hardware closures at the sides.

Abercrombie & Fitch Marina One-Piece Swimsuit $80 See On Abercrombie & Fitch This cool-toned chocolate brown suit can be worn with or without straps. We love a multi-purpose style.

Solid & Striped Anne-Marie Luxe Ribbed One Piece $138 See On Solid & Striped This ribbed high-cut number is giving Baywatch in the best way.

Show Me Your Mumu Bells Beach One Piece $168 See On Show Me Your Mumu This tinned fish-covered style proves that a quirky pattern can also be flattering, thanks to the bust’s ruching and adjustable shoulder straps.

Free People Free-Est Amber Lurex One-Piece Swimsuit $168 See On Free People This shimmery Free People look offers a balance between ‘80s retro vibes and modern Barbie energy.

Same Los Angeles The Grace Tank One Piece $358 See On Same Los Angeles With a pair of denim shorts thrown over this vintage style, you’d never know it was a swimsuit.

J.Crew Balconette Underwire One-Piece $138 See On J.Crew This underwire balconette option offers added support and a sweet, feminine color palette, both emphasized by the scalloped lace detail on the cups.

Boden Symi Reversible Swimsuit $140 See On Boden Get a stripey, zig-zag Capri-ready suit and a solid, simple option for the price of one.

Sézane Solara Swimsuit $125 See On Sézane Embrace your inner Dorothy with this blue checked style, made in collaboration with Ysé.

Victoria's Secret Twist Push-Up One-Piece Swimsuit $70 $42 See On Victoria's Secret For some added oomph, try out Victoria’s Secret’s push-up swimsuit. Extra oomph courtesy of the keyhole accent and leopard print.

Cin Cin Marquise Swimsuit $235 See On Cin Cin Bring some drama to the beach with this plunging neckline and luxe-looking belt.

Left On Friday Reef Suit $200 See On Left On Friday This magenta-hued suit can be worn in three different ways — criss-crossed, one shoulder, or totally open.

Frankies Bikinis Jennie Lotus One Piece Swimsuit $180 See On Frankies Bikinis A very business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back design from Frankies Bikinis x Jennie.

Calzedonia One Piece Swimsuit Wild Jungle $109 See On Calzedonia This casual, cream jacquard fabric is instantly elevated by its gold accents along the waist.

LoveShackFancy Harley Polkadot One-Piece Swimsuit $225 $135 See On LoveShackFancy A perfectly pink, polka dot, and playful selection from LoveShackFancy.

Bardot Lara Halter One Piece $89 See On Bardot Halter suits are particularly on-trend, making this Bardot piece another great sand-to-street option.

Cynthia Rowley Calypso One Piece $175 $100 See On Cynthia Rowley Cynthia Rowley knows how to make a photo-ready suit, and this high-cut, V-neck style is no exception.