We may still be weeks away from the official start of summer, but fashion girls have already crowned the season’s breakout footwear trend: wedge sandals. Yes, the sometimes wobbly and slightly polarizing shoes that defined ‘90s style — with fans including Hollywood darlings like Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears — are firmly back in the zeitgeist. This time around, however, the silhouettes are far more refined than their nostalgic predecessors. In fact, the wedge sandal renaissance of 2026 is, dare we say, chic.

This season, brands traded the once-ubiquitous espadrilles and cork wedges for sleeker designs. On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, for instance, Khaite debuted snakeskin wedge thong sandals, while Zimmermann showcased brown leather pairs adorned with bohemian tassels. Even industry-favorite contemporary brands like Reformation, Rouje, and Staud are offering equally compelling takes on the trend, ranging from vinyl tortoiseshell styles to sculptural silhouettes.

Thanks to their versatility, wedges work for nearly every occasion. For a casual weekend look, pair the shoes with a relaxed button-up and denim shorts. Alternatively, wedge sandals make an excellent footwear choice for an upcoming wedding.

If you’re team wedge this summer, shop 10 must-have pairs ahead. And if you’re still on the fence, consider these styles your sign to embrace the trend.

Staud Brigitte Wedge $295 See On Staud Haven’t embraced the chocolate brown trend yet? Dip your toes into the look — quite literally — with these Staud wedges.

Mango Espadrille Wedge Sandal $100 See On Mango If you’re still partial to espadrilles, consider this elevated take on the classic style. The suede finish gives the shoes an especially polished feel.

Stuart Weitzman Vinnie Wedge $495 See On Stuart Weitzman Nothing adds personality to an outfit quite like an animal print accent, and these zebra wedges certainly deliver.

Zara Leather Wedges $100 See On Zara If your style falls somewhere between maximalist and minimalist, Zara’s red leather wedges are a worthy addition to your summer shoe collection.

Reformation Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal $298 See On Reformation These mint green beauties are guaranteed to enliven any summer outfit, whether casual or dressy.

Schutz Elodie Pointed Toe Wedge Sandals $178 See On Revolve Not afraid of a sky-high heel? These towering yellow wedge sandals are calling your name.

Rouje Natty Mules $335 See On Route These vinyl tortoiseshell wedges are a one-way ticket to French girl style. Bonus points if you pair them with a slinky slip dress.

Gap Vegan Leather Wedge Thong Sandals $70 $62 See On Gap Leave it to Gap to deliver a wallet-friendly take on the trend. Enter: the brand’s under-$100 thong wedge sandals.

Anonymous Copenhagen Gwen 75 Wedge $315 See On Anonymous Copenhagen If Cinderella were remade in 2026, these clear wedges would undoubtedly earn a place in the costume department.