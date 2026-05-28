(Shopping)
Don’t Panic, But Wedge Sandals Are Officially Back
And chicer than ever.
We may still be weeks away from the official start of summer, but fashion girls have already crowned the season’s breakout footwear trend: wedge sandals. Yes, the sometimes wobbly and slightly polarizing shoes that defined ‘90s style — with fans including Hollywood darlings like Jennifer Aniston and Britney Spears — are firmly back in the zeitgeist. This time around, however, the silhouettes are far more refined than their nostalgic predecessors. In fact, the wedge sandal renaissance of 2026 is, dare we say, chic.
This season, brands traded the once-ubiquitous espadrilles and cork wedges for sleeker designs. On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, for instance, Khaite debuted snakeskin wedge thong sandals, while Zimmermann showcased brown leather pairs adorned with bohemian tassels. Even industry-favorite contemporary brands like Reformation, Rouje, and Staud are offering equally compelling takes on the trend, ranging from vinyl tortoiseshell styles to sculptural silhouettes.
Thanks to their versatility, wedges work for nearly every occasion. For a casual weekend look, pair the shoes with a relaxed button-up and denim shorts. Alternatively, wedge sandals make an excellent footwear choice for an upcoming wedding.
If you’re team wedge this summer, shop 10 must-have pairs ahead. And if you’re still on the fence, consider these styles your sign to embrace the trend.
Haven’t embraced the chocolate brown trend yet? Dip your toes into the look — quite literally — with these Staud wedges.
If you’re still partial to espadrilles, consider this elevated take on the classic style. The suede finish gives the shoes an especially polished feel.
Nothing adds personality to an outfit quite like an animal print accent, and these zebra wedges certainly deliver.
If your style falls somewhere between maximalist and minimalist, Zara’s red leather wedges are a worthy addition to your summer shoe collection.
These mint green beauties are guaranteed to enliven any summer outfit, whether casual or dressy.
Not afraid of a sky-high heel? These towering yellow wedge sandals are calling your name.
These vinyl tortoiseshell wedges are a one-way ticket to French girl style. Bonus points if you pair them with a slinky slip dress.
Leave it to Gap to deliver a wallet-friendly take on the trend. Enter: the brand’s under-$100 thong wedge sandals.
If Cinderella were remade in 2026, these clear wedges would undoubtedly earn a place in the costume department.
Love a classic espadrille wedge? Rest assured, the early aughts-inspired style is still very much alive, thanks to brands like Dolce Vita.