Warm weather, salty sea breezes, clear blue skies, and refreshing swims — summer’s greatest pleasures are finally here. As peak vacation season approaches, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about what to pack. And if there’s one item that should always earn a spot in your suitcase, it’s a great, versatile bag. While beach bags are undoubtedly a seasonal staple, the styles that go far beyond the shoreline — from sandy beach days to brunches, errands, weekend getaway trips, and everyday outings — are always best.

Traditionally, beach bags are associated with materials like raffia, terry cloth, and canvas. While those timeless options remain popular, this season’s selection offers so much more. We’ve rounded up an exciting mix of fabrications, textures, prints, silhouettes, and sizes to suit every style and occasion, as well as a range of budgets. Whether you prefer a structured tote, a colorful woven design, a playful patterned carryall, or a minimalist oversized bag à la the Olsen twins, there’s something for everyone in this curated collection.

These bags aren’t just practical — they also make thoughtful gifts for anyone celebrating a summer birthday, heading on holiday, or simply looking to refresh their warm-weather wardrobe. And if you’re shopping for yourself, consider it a stylish investment piece you’ll reach for all season long.

Lucky for you, we’ve found plenty of fun and fashionable beach bag options perfect for the sunny months ahead. Keep scrolling to shop all of our favorite picks.

Sandro Striped Crochet Bag $260 See On Sandro Ruffles and stripes shouldn’t work this well together, but they do. The mix feels playful and summery, full of movement while still surprisingly cohesive.

Gap Jelly Tote Bag $70 See On Gap Jelly has made a huge comeback over the last couple of seasons, and we’re absolutely here for it — especially paired with some matching jelly sandals.

Zimmerman Goldentime Medium Fringe Tote $695 See On Zimmerman Calling all boho girls: Zimmermann’s Goldentime Fringe bag is destined to be your new obsession. The warm brown leather, gold-wrapped detail, and cascading fringe come together to create a major statement accessory.

Loewe Medium Eclipse Basket $1,950 See On Loewe Mustard yellow is the shade of the season, and Loewe has nailed it. Perfectly proportioned — not too big, not too small — this bag pairs with everything on your summer calendar.

Lounge Isha Tote Bag $125 See On Lounge The caramel brown straps lend this canvas-and-leather purse a warm, effortless feel. Style it with a flouncy dress and open-toe mules, then finish the look with a playful beach hat.

Old Navy Mesh Tote Bag $27 $19 See On Old Navy For an affordable option, this tote is under $30, lightweight, available in multiple colors, and designed to wear well all summer.

Miu Miu Multicolored Crochet Tote Bag $2,600 See On Miu Miu If you’re looking for a luxury option, this rainbow-colored crocheted bag is the perfect choice. This chic tote is ideal to bring a pop of color to any outing. Pair it with a crisp white linen dress, wedge flip-flops, and your favorite bikini — just in case there’s time for a refreshing dip in the pool.

Montce Clipa Bag XXL $250 See On Montce Desperate for an XXL tote bag? Look no further than this option from Montce. Spacious enough to hold all your essentials (and then some), it’s the perfect companion for pool days, beach trips, park outings, BBQs, and more.

Polène Cyme Edition Raffia Laurel $540 See On Polène Poléne’s Cyme Raffia bag puts a chic modern twist on a classic summer staple: the picnic basket. Pairing this bag with a white babydoll dress, Mary Janes, and gingham accents — such as bows or ribbon — creates the ultimate summer ensemble.

Sam Edelman Marcie Tote $165 See On Sam Edelman This tote’s Kelly green hue makes its traditional silhouette all the more unique. The small beaded charms at the end of the tie add a nice finishing touch.

Gerard Darel Canvas handbag - 24H $235 See On Gerard Darel This 24-hour bag is large enough to carry all your daily essentials — like a laptop, journal, lip gloss, snacks, and more — while still remaining comfortable to wear all day. The canvas material makes this style especially versatile and perfect for anything, from exploring the city to a beach campfire.

Mark and Graham Cabana Stripe Terry Beach Tote $79 See On Mark & Graham If you love monograms and a playful color combination, this beach bag is a great choice. And if pink and orange isn’t your style, it’s also available in seven other colorways.

Charles & Keith Lyla Tubular Slouchy Tote Bag $149 See On Charles & Keith The question isn’t “What is a beach bag?” But rather, “What isn’t a beach bag?” This Charles & Keith leather tote checks all the boxes. It’s chic enough to elevate your beach day style, yet sophisticated enough to go straight to dinner.

Lacceti Havana Netted Beach Bag $90 See On Lacceti Beaded bags feel like jewelry — delicate and lustrous in a way you don’t quite get from a classic purse. Trust us, this one should be on your radar.

Reformation Sonia Hat Bag $298 See On Reformation Didn’t know I needed a bag that doubles as a hat, but apparently, I do. This funky novelty purse is too fun not to love. Plus, it’s sure to be an easy conversation starter.

Staud Christos Large Tote Beach Day $695 See On Staud I’ve never met a theme I didn't love. Case in point: bringing a literal beach day bag along to the actual beach. To keep the look grounded, keep the styling simple with a white monochromatic look that allows for the sunny artwork to shine.