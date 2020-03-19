Plucked right from the runway, Tibi's sample sale is here — and it's far more polarizing than you'd think. Starting now through Thursday, Mar. 26, the brand is offering shoppers up to 80% off on iconic wares from the Fall 2019 and Pre-Fall 2019 collections alike. The bi-annual sales event has become famous amongst fashion girls, most of whom relish the opportunity to grab key styles for less from the American heritage brand.

The sale itself is mammoth in size, extending on for 21 pages on their site — all of which are flecked with fan favorites. Take, for example, the Tweedy Wool Sweater Scarf, which offers the sumptuous comfort of your favorite boa and jumper in one. They've cast its price down to just $89, making it a worthy buy that you'll thank yourself for come fall. For spring, there's tons to pick through, too — the brand's Viscose Twill shorts come in a dusty pink pinstripe that's equally situated for bedroom and boardroom wear. As for other apparel to expect, there's tons of bodysuits, skirts, and trousers worth peeking at — all of which incorporate the brand's pristine aesthetic.

As is customary for the shape-centric brand, there's tons to look out in the footwear department, too. A pair of açai-hued pumps (dubbed the "Zo Suede" heel) fell from $450 to $135 through the sale. They also feature a peg heel, a small, but sure detail that sets it apart from other cult shoe brands. There's also the brand's splashy, knee-high croc boots, which are on offer in white and prune for just $288 (from $1,150).

COURTESY OF TIBI COURTESY OF TIBI COURTESY OF TIBI

It's worth noting that all items in the markdown are final sale — however, it's doubtful that anything this chic would be making a return to the store. With so much under the $150-threshold alone, it's tough not to add everything to cart. TZR has sifted through two seasons of styles to call out the most exciting markdowns, before they sell out. Continue ahead to explore all that's in store, and be sure to peek at their site for the full, 21-page selection.