It’s a new era at Marni, where Meryll Rogge has been announced as incoming creative director. It’s already been a major year for the award-winning designer, who received the ANDAM Grand Prize just last month hot on the heels of making her Paris Fashion Week debut. Rogge will begin her role effective immediately, with.

Rogge replaces Francesco Risso, the Italian designer who departed the house earlier this summer after ten years in the role. Once she takes the reins, Rogge will be the first female to lead the label founded by Consuelo Castiglioni in 1994.

The industry was abuzz once news of Rogge’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday morning. The Flemish talent studied fashion design at the prestigious Royal Academy of Antwerp. Upon moving to New York after graduating, she joined Marc Jacobs’ design studio where she remained for over six years.

In 2014, fellow Belgian Dries Van Noten enlisted Rogge to become his head of women’s design, where she remained until 2018. Even after departing, she continued to consult on special projects, including the development of the colorful and playful beauty line.

In 2020, Rogge launched her eponymous brand, which has won over fans including Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Cate Blanchett. Just last month, OG style star Chlöe Sevingy gave the cult status label a resounding thumbs up when she was photographed in its ruffled-edged mini dress.

Shortly after going out on her own, Rogge won the Emerging Talent of The Year award at the Belgian Fashion Awards in 2021. In a full-circle moment, last year she was named Designer of the Year at the ceremony — making her the first woman to ever receive the accolade.

Industry acclaim has always been apparent. Rogge was a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2022 and the Woolmark Prize in 2025, and last month’s ANDAM prize further proved that a major creative director role was likely imminent.

Chloë Sevigny in Meryll Rogge Getty Images

Renzo Rosso, chairman of Marni’s parent company OTB, said that despite fierce interest in the role, the 40-year-old rose ahead of the competition due to her confident 360-degree vision for the future of the house.

In a release, Rosso said: “[Rogge] impressed us with the sensitivity she brought to reinterpreting the brand’s DNA, offering a contemporary vision that embraces Marni globally and across all its dimensions — including accessories, interior design, communication, and special projects.”

Marni’s CEO, Stefano Rosso, added: “Meryll...is an exceptional creative talent and an inspiring woman, whose vision and expertise will play a key role in shaping the future of this amazing brand.”