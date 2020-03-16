Traditional trousers are being swapped for a cropped silhouette this season. Leather Bermuda shorts, specifically, have crept into the trend cycle in such a ubiquitous way that even friends you wouldn't have pegged as shorts-at-work types will be adopting them in the months ahead.

Wide-leg leather culottes have received the runway stamp of approval from some of the biggest names in the industry ranging from luxury labels including Celine, to contemporary brands like Tibi and Ganni. After the rise of 2019's massively-popular bike shorts trend, the looser cut of a leather short offers an option with a bit more versatility. The key with fit: try for styles that hit at the knee or below so you can easily style with tall boots or longer layers. Celebrities like Sophie Turner and Kendall Jenner, along with a range of Instagram influencers have co-signed the trend, there is plenty of inspiration to help you try it out too.

Ahead, find a few outfit combinations that you can easily try out with these sleek shorts and shop the picks (including faux leather options) to test drive the trend in your own wardrobe.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Transitional Staples

For transitional weather, consider an all leather look as worn by The Zoe Report's Site Director Lauren Caruso. Layer the leather Bermuda shorts with knee-high boots (you can wear tights underneath for added warmth) and finish with a leather jacket.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Mix Aesthetics

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Long Bermuda shorts have a sporty bent to them, so why not soften them up a bit and style yours with a white puff-sleeved top and heeled mules? Tamu Mcpherson proves above that combining the two aesthetics is a successful approach to the trend.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Bring iIn Some Color

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you're looking to inject color in your spring wardrobe try a coordinated suiting look for a polished ensemble. If it feels like too much, try neutral-toned layers so your shorts can steal the spotlight.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Stick With Soft Neutrals

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

For the minimalist, try a mix of beiges and browns styled together. A luxe sweater and tall boots are an office-friendly combination.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Try A Cinched Waist

For a shorter style, try something with a high paper bag waist for a polished option. Tuck a button down in and top with a longer outer layer to finish off the look.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Rethink Your Layers

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

To make wide-leg leather shorts a more nighttime-appropriate pick, consider styling yours with a crop top or bralette for an evening out. Layer a blazer or leather coat on top, and finish with a statement shoe.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Add Extra Length

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If shorts seem like they wouldn't quite fly at the office, you can still embrace the trend with a slightly longer culotte silhouette. Pair with coordinated layers and you're good to go.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Crisp White Hues

Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock

White-on-white is glorious all year round, but come spring it's a palette that feels especially timely. For 2020, try it out with mismatched suiting separates.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Sleek Black Suiting

Edward Berthelot/Getty Image

Even shorts and a t-shirt can be polished if you stick to a black palette. Layer your look with tall boots and a blazer, and this trend will translate impeccably to your 9-to-5 wardrobe.

Leather Bermuda Shorts Trend: Mix And Match

Shutterstock

If you're ready to experiment with color and texture, use shorts as a starting point. Yellow Bermuda shorts worn with a rainbow-hued sweater and bright pink pumps feel fun and lighthearted.