Self-care seems to be one of the biggest buzzwords lately — and for good reason. During times of crisis, it's paramount to make yourself and your wellbeing a priority. And while the practice can take many forms, so many people are finding solace in extended skincare and bathing routines. However, if you happen to not have a very inspiring space for all your masking, soaking, etc., it might also be an ideal time to create one. And it's not as complicated as it might seem: By just incorporating a few spa-like bathroom ideas, you can transform your space into a zen, relaxing respite.

In many states, it could take a little while before you're able to head to your favorite spa for some pampering, so all the more reason to create your own at home. And according to Abbe Fenimore, Founder and Interior Designer for Studio Ten 25, you don't have to do any major renovations to transform your bathroom. "After a long day or even a stressful week, it’s important to practice self-care and have a place where you can relax," she says. "Believe it or not, you can create a spa-like feel in your bathroom easily! Simple additions such as fresh white towels, a floral arrangement, and a tray full of your favorite bath essentials will instantly create a spa-like feel."

From upgrading your linens to setting the mood with scents, her best tips are also more affordable than you'd expect — which means you've got no excuses to start building a dreamier bathroom ASAP. For her full list of accessible ideas, read ahead, then grab a book, a glass of wine, shut the door, and let the spa-inspired pampering begin.

Spa-Like Bathroom Tip: Luxurious Textiles

Changing up your towels to something a little more luxurious is one simple trick that can make all the difference. "Bamboo towels have become one of my favorite additions," says Fenimore. "They are plush, yet hold their shape and texture after multiple washes." And while you're reconsidering your textiles, get yourself a cozy robe, too.

Spa-Like Bathroom Tip: Display The (Self-Care) Goods

"Splurge on bath salts, oils, and bubbles," says Fenimore. "They make you feel like a queen, and they look pretty displayed on a tray on the counter." If your bath products happen to not be so beautifully packaged, invest in some glass bottles that can make your hand soap, lotion, and more look so much fancier. And if you've got a tub, display some of your favorite products on a caddy (which is also a handy tool for holding a glass of wine or mug of tea).

Spa-Like Bathroom Tip: Add Some Ambience

Beyond the luxurious products and textiles, what else makes a spa a place that feels like a true escape? A little ambience, which you can create with music and fragrance. "A bluetooth speaker is another great investment for your bathroom," Fenimore says. "Having your favorite tunes or audiobook playing as you relax makes all the difference!" And no spa bathroom is complete without a soothing candle: Try scents that are known to promote relaxation, like lavender.