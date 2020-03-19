When times are tough, it’s the small things that often help you push through the stress, whether that’s a soft throw blanket, a creamy face mask, or a warm cup of tea. But there’s something especially calming about having a candle (or 10) to really boost the cozy factor of your space, and the best relaxing candles strike a balance between gently diffused lighting and expertly curated scents.

In a sense, candles help you escape, which could be in the form of a scent that takes you back to a place you love, like a comfy cabin. It could also be a scent that simply reminds you of a generally relaxing place, like a spa. But while any fragrance can up the ambience of your home, there are a handful of specific scents that specifically help set a calming mood.

Lavender and chamomile, for example, are two scents traditionally used to promote relaxation. Floral scents like ylang ylang and herbal notes like rosemary, as well, are considered to be soothing. However, that doesn't mean you should count all other fragrances out; with the right blend or an aroma that you personally love, any candle can provide a sense of peace in a room.

It's not just the scent that matters, though; the color of the candle container can also make a difference, depending on your personal tastes. Choosing colors like black and white for a candle jar can allude to a clean, calm space, while vibrant containers can boost feelings of positivity and remind you of bright summer days or fond memories of vacation. And in terms of materials, terracotta and ceramic containers will provide a more down-to-earth vibe, which is something many people look to emphasize in their homes when they're pursuing a soothing environment.

When it comes to finding peace of mind, the atmosphere of your home matters, arguably now more than ever. Ahead, 10 soothing candles to bring some calm into your space when you need it the most.