The Best Relaxing Candles To Burn To Bring Some Calm Into Your Home
When times are tough, it’s the small things that often help you push through the stress, whether that’s a soft throw blanket, a creamy face mask, or a warm cup of tea. But there’s something especially calming about having a candle (or 10) to really boost the cozy factor of your space, and the best relaxing candles strike a balance between gently diffused lighting and expertly curated scents.
In a sense, candles help you escape, which could be in the form of a scent that takes you back to a place you love, like a comfy cabin. It could also be a scent that simply reminds you of a generally relaxing place, like a spa. But while any fragrance can up the ambience of your home, there are a handful of specific scents that specifically help set a calming mood.
Lavender and chamomile, for example, are two scents traditionally used to promote relaxation. Floral scents like ylang ylang and herbal notes like rosemary, as well, are considered to be soothing. However, that doesn't mean you should count all other fragrances out; with the right blend or an aroma that you personally love, any candle can provide a sense of peace in a room.
It's not just the scent that matters, though; the color of the candle container can also make a difference, depending on your personal tastes. Choosing colors like black and white for a candle jar can allude to a clean, calm space, while vibrant containers can boost feelings of positivity and remind you of bright summer days or fond memories of vacation. And in terms of materials, terracotta and ceramic containers will provide a more down-to-earth vibe, which is something many people look to emphasize in their homes when they're pursuing a soothing environment.
When it comes to finding peace of mind, the atmosphere of your home matters, arguably now more than ever. Ahead, 10 soothing candles to bring some calm into your space when you need it the most.
A blend of lavender and chamomile give this aptly named candle an incredibly calming scent. Grab it while it's on sale for $22.40.
The first scent that may come to mind when you think of relaxing is lavender. This candle will fill any room up with the calming aroma and the pretty terracotta container really tops it off.
While the woodsy and spicy scents of these candles are lovely, the wood wick is really what warms up the room. It'll make you nostalgic for crackling fireplaces and cozy cabins.
The mix of cedar, juniper berry, labdanum, sawdust, and white musk will make you think of calming nights sleeping outside and sitting by the campfire. Boy Smells is also including free U.S. shipping on almost all orders right now.
The undoubtedly soothing scent of lavender layered with a subtle wood scent makes for one cozy candle. The gorgeous glass embossed jar also feels like an elegant touch for any space.
Nothing clears the air of bad vibes like sage. To help ease yourself into a week of relaxation, try out this warming candle that also features notes of bergamot and amber.
Slow Sunday mornings are something that are easy to look forward to. Pour yourself a cup of coffee and chill out with the mellow, lightly floral scent of this candle wafting around your room.
Another scent often recommended for relaxation is jasmine. In this candle, it's blended with ylang ylang, which has been said to help relieve feelings of stress.
If it's tropical vacations that get you in a relaxed mindset, this candle is a good fit. Featuring notes of grapefruit, tangerine, and pineapple, you can drift away to a warmer place from the comfort of your couch. And it's on sale for just under $12.