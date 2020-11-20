Having to stay close to home this holiday season presents a few challenges, namely how to stay connected with loved ones with whom you're used to spending this time of year and how to keep yourself entertained even when you're hardly leaving the house. One way to kill both birds with one stone is by giving DIY holiday gifts this year: activities they can do that will keep them busy (not bored) by teaching them a new craft or getting them to hone an existing hobby a bit more — with a sweet takeaway at the end.

For the culinary enthusiasts on your list, you've got plenty of options. Encourage a holiday tradition like cookie decorating by giving a kit filled with the accoutrements to turn any budding baker into a pastry pro. If sweets aren't quite their thing, try a bread baking set or an herb-growing kit they can keep in their kitchen. Or perhaps he or she wants to step up their bartending game? Their cocktails will be next level with a kit that teaches them to craft their own spirits with botanicals for a custom infusion.

As for the interior design aficionado, a dried wreath kit has all the essentials to create some beautiful door decor. And in sticking with stuff that feels especially seasonal, a beeswax candle kit could result in an even more special holiday table setting. For a more bohemian aesthetic, allow them to try out the tie-dye trend at home with an indigo and shibori kit or a DIY wall hanging kit that will turn even a macrame beginner into a master.

And since you may not be able to gift your loved one with a day at the spa, they can create their own with a set of pampering goodies. For example, Net-A-Porter's at-home facial kit includes a cleanser, serum, masks, and quartz roller — all from top tier skincare brands, of course — that make for a totally luxe treatment.

Think you've got someone on your list that could benefit from an interactive, creative DIY gift? Shop all the aforementioned ideas ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.