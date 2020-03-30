Before the second wave of butterfly clips, chokers, and scrunchies hit, it would have been considered a capital sin to look through your junior high school yearbook seeking any sort of fashion or beauty inspiration. But here you are 20-odd years later, attempting to recreate those chunky highlights you once thought were so cringeworthy. Indeed, '90s hair trends are in — like, pretty much all of them — and in case you don't have that yearbook handy, here are six celebrity looks to get the throwback juices flowing.

Between Selena Gomez's 2020 interpretation of The Rachel and the sudden resurgence of half-up double buns (looking at you, J. Lo), the current hair era is looking more '90s than even the '90s themselves. You've got Beyoncé bringing back her Destiny's Child streaks, Kendall Jenner and company constantly twisting their tresses into old-school claw clips, and don't even get started on the face-framing tendrils.

It's only a matter of time before we're breaking out the crimpers and flipping the ends of our bobs — oh wait, Kim Kardashian has already beat us all to the punch. If you're prone to flashbacks of embarrassing pre-teen years, then look away now. Ahead, six celebrity-approved '90s hair trends.

Chunky Highlights In recent years, stepping out with high-contrast highlights would have been a major faux pas. Cut to 2020 and chunky streaks are a bonafide fashion statement. To make it even more nostalgic, '90s idols Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are leading the trend.

Gathered Into A Claw Clip PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The evolution of the age-old claw clip has been a complex one, initially rising to fame via Friends' Rachel Green, then being relegated to the bathroom sink, only to be worn during hair drying sessions for literal decades. These days, the accessory is a mainstay in Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid's lazy-day hairstyles.

The Rachel NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Speaking of Rachel Green: One cannot simply talk about '90s hairstyles without mentioning the mother of them all. Jennifer Aniston's famous shaggy, layered cut (which, the by way, she did not appreciate as much as the rest of us) made an appearance by way of Selena Gomez in March.

Twin Buns This playful updo emerged from the days of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century but its Disney identity has since been challenged by a 50-year-old, space bun-wearing Jennifer Lopez. The singer's half-up twin buns — with highlights — was every '90s thing worth copying wrapped up into one look.

Face-Framing Tendrils Perhaps the most prevalent throwback trend of 2020 is the wispy tendril. Chances are, you used to waste entire mornings away hair spraying these face-framing bangs until you were blue in the face, so you're probably even more of an expert on this aesthetic than 23-year-old tendril queen Hailey Baldwin.