If there's one thing we all know J. Lo loves, it's a bun. Better yet, two of them. In perhaps the best '90s throwback moment to happen so far in 2020, Jennifer Lopez just brought back Zenon-era space buns.

The 50-year-old is slowly but surely morphing back into the woman she was 20 years ago when she pounced on the scene singing "If You Had My Love" in a bikini top. It started with the chunky highlights she debuted via hairstylist Chris Appleton's Instagram last week. Now, it's twin buns in the style of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, Gwen Stefani circa-No Doubt, or Mel B when she was better known as Scary Spice.

"I kept calling her J. Lo Spice," Appleton told Vogue, going on to say that despite its playfulness, he didn't want the look to seem too "festival-y." Rather than going full '90s with something tousled and messy, he kept the base polished with the singer's signature glossy waves.

Even Lopez herself made the connection, captioning her Instagram photo, "Spicing things up for #WOD" and hashtagging her chosen Spice Girl alias (#cinnamonspice). The singer sported the retro look with a chunky, sequin-adorned cardigan and hoop earrings with "Jennifer" written in them for an audience-free taping of NBC's World of Dance.

Double buns have come a long way since their days of Sailor Moon, though. The retro style has been resurrected by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande of late, but J. Lo just proved that they really don't discriminate against age.

Appleton left Lopez's hair in her usual luscious blowout — streaky highlights included — and secured the twin knots loosely on top of her head. He told Vogue he set the style with Color Wow shine spray and boy, a couple of buns have never looked so chic.

J. Lo's latest hair moment is about as business in the front, party in the back as it gets without sporting a full-on mullet. You can bet the '90's-loving fashion girls half her age (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber) will be quick to copy it and you probably should, too.