The handing out of those little golden statues is just one of the many exciting aspects of tuning into the annual Academy Awards. Even before all the accolades have been presented, some celebrities are already toasting glasses of champagne at the post-ceremony festivities — and doing so in style. And in terms of the 2020 Oscar After-Party Looks, some of the best fashions even rivaled those from the pre-show red carpet.

Before the show even started, the stars were making jaws drop with Swarovski-studded hoods and statement necklaces, among other standouts. But thankfully, the glamour didn't stop there. As celebs trickled into the coveted Vanity Fair after party one-by-one, the stunning looks just kept on coming, and among them were some of the trends that had already been getting some buzz, like a classic red lip, an effortless bob, and yes — so many sequins.

While the star-studded list of attendees all looked incredibly chic, Tracee Ellis Ross' gold gown and matching cape, Elizabeth Banks' recycled Badgley Mischka (which she first wore to an Oscar's party in 2004!), and Olivia Wilde's dramatic sleeves were some of the most memorable fashions spotted.

Tracee Ellis Ross

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The actress looked every bit the golden goddess.

Gabrielle Union

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Union's frothy white dress was feminine and fresh, but her beautiful braids might have been the highlight of this look.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mbatha-Raw's lace Louis Vuitton gown featured the most elegant stand-up collar.

Emily Ratajkowsi

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riley Keough

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keough's Louis Vuitton gown read very '70s.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Richie's black strapless floral embossed Etro gown featured an exaggerated bow in the back.

Kim Kardashian West

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Kardashian West's Alexander McQueen gown featured an exposed corset, which is a major trend for the season.

Kylie Jenner

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In an Instagram post, Jenner claimed she "couldn't really sit" in her Ralph & Russo gown, but it was worth it.

Donatella Versace

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Versace's green Atelier Versace was crafted from "heritage Metal Mesh ... enriched with jungle-themed appliqué," according to the brand's Instagram post on the look.

Diane Kruger

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kruger stunned in a one-shoulder Elie Saab haut Couture gown.

Ciara

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Ciara's sheer Ralph & Russo gown was breathtaking.

Kate Beckinsale

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Beckinsale wowed in a ruby colored fully beaded evening gown by Zuhair Murad with a crossed neckline.

Rebel Wilson

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Wilson's salmon colored Badgley Mischka gown played on the pink trend dominating this season.

Leslie Mann

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mann accessorized her iridescent sequined gown with State Property jewels.

Rashida Jones

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jones' asymmetrical dress was anything but basic.

Jessica Alba

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress and beauty mogul brought a lot of shimmer to the after party.

Olivia Wilde

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Voluminous sleeves made Wilde's black gown a standout.

Elizabeth Banks

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Banks loved her plunging Badgley Mischka dress from 2004 so much, she wore it a second time.

Sofia Vergara

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A strapless, mermaid silhouette always looks impeccable on the Modern Family actress.

Megalyn Echikunwoke

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

The Almost Family actress wowed in white — and arrived with her longtime friend Olivia Wilde.

Sarah Paulson

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paulson wore custom Andrew Gn at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kerry Washington

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Washington stunned in a two piece metallic set that proved everything touches turns to fashion gold.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aldridge swapped out the original white gown and red rose worn just hours ago for another equally chic sleek sleeveless one.

Chrissy Teigen

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teigen's aquamarine halter gown proves she doesn't shy away from color — and why should she?

Minnie Driver

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor's sleek white midi dress was simple yet oh-so elegant.