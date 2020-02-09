The pinnacle of awards show season is here — the 92nd Academy Awards, which means it's time to start breaking down some of the best looks to grace the red carpet. As history has proven, the biggest night in Hollywood is reason enough for guests to pull out all the stops; offering some of fashion's most iconic outfits of all time (see also, Celine Dion's backwards suit by John Galliano and Cher's super-sheer embellished dress in 1988). And needless to say, some of the best dresses from the 2020 Oscars are sure to have the masses reeling for years to come.

On Feb. 9, your favorite celebs arrived to Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in dresses that were as riveting as they were occasion appropriate. Regina King opted for a blush one-shoulder number that's teaming with the events theme of classic Hollywood glamour. While the Joker's leading lady, Zazie Beetz, took the timeless little black dress to the next level in a second-skin sequined iteration — complete with an opulent bib necklace. While both are very different interpretations of the night's unspoken refinement.

If the the red carpet from award shows past are of any indication, you can expect a number of memorable frocks; so much so that it might be tough to sift through each and every one. That said, TZR has rounded up some of the night's best looks for you, just ahead.

Regina King ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily Aldridge kept it simply chic in a sleek white dress by Ralph Lauren Collection.

Billy Porter Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Billy Porter wore a custom couture gown by Giles Deacon with metallic gold platforms, to match.

Lilly Singh David Fisher/Shutterstock Lilly Singh decided on a free-flowing ensemble by Adeam with a micro-bag, detailed with a chain-link wrist strap.

Zazie Beetz ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Zazie Beetz opted for a fitted sequined dress by Thom Browne — topping the look off with an edgy black french manicure.

Kaitlyn Dever Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever wore a custom gown by Louis Vuitton that's detailed with a exaggerated sweetheart neckline.

Saoirse Ronan Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The black fabric on Ronan's Gucci gown was actually the same fabric that the brand used for her gown at the BAFTAs last weekend.

Natalie Portman Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Portman had all the names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar this year embroidered on the Dior cape that complemented her gown.

Florence Pugh Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh's Louis Vuitton dress matched her teal heels, making a case for monochromatic dressing.

Janelle Monáe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Ralph Lauren, Monáe's futuristic dress was definitely a showstopper.

Renée Zellweger Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zellweger's one-shoulder Armani Privé gown fit her like a glove and dazzled the red carpet.

Margot Robbie Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Robbie's vintage Chanel gown proved "something old" could be something fabulous.

Charlize Theron Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theron's cold-shoulder Dior gown featured an ultra-sexy slit.

Scarlett Johansson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Johansson's Oscar de la Renta gown featured a chic exposed corset.

Brie Larson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Larson's blush Celine gown was a favorite among TZR editors.