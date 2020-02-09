The Best Oscars 2020 Dresses That Will Have You Reeling For Years To Come
The pinnacle of awards show season is here — the 92nd Academy Awards, which means it's time to start breaking down some of the best looks to grace the red carpet. As history has proven, the biggest night in Hollywood is reason enough for guests to pull out all the stops; offering some of fashion's most iconic outfits of all time (see also, Celine Dion's backwards suit by John Galliano and Cher's super-sheer embellished dress in 1988). And needless to say, some of the best dresses from the 2020 Oscars are sure to have the masses reeling for years to come.
On Feb. 9, your favorite celebs arrived to Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in dresses that were as riveting as they were occasion appropriate. Regina King opted for a blush one-shoulder number that's teaming with the events theme of classic Hollywood glamour. While the Joker's leading lady, Zazie Beetz, took the timeless little black dress to the next level in a second-skin sequined iteration — complete with an opulent bib necklace. While both are very different interpretations of the night's unspoken refinement.
If the the red carpet from award shows past are of any indication, you can expect a number of memorable frocks; so much so that it might be tough to sift through each and every one. That said, TZR has rounded up some of the night's best looks for you, just ahead.
Regina King
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge kept it simply chic in a sleek white dress by Ralph Lauren Collection.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter wore a custom couture gown by Giles Deacon with metallic gold platforms, to match.
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh decided on a free-flowing ensemble by Adeam with a micro-bag, detailed with a chain-link wrist strap.
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz opted for a fitted sequined dress by Thom Browne — topping the look off with an edgy black french manicure.
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever wore a custom gown by Louis Vuitton that's detailed with a exaggerated sweetheart neckline.
Saoirse Ronan
The black fabric on Ronan's Gucci gown was actually the same fabric that the brand used for her gown at the BAFTAs last weekend.
Natalie Portman
Portman had all the names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar this year embroidered on the Dior cape that complemented her gown.
Florence Pugh
Pugh's Louis Vuitton dress matched her teal heels, making a case for monochromatic dressing.
Janelle Monáe
In custom Ralph Lauren, Monáe's futuristic dress was definitely a showstopper.
Renée Zellweger
Zellweger's one-shoulder Armani Privé gown fit her like a glove and dazzled the red carpet.
Margot Robbie
Robbie's vintage Chanel gown proved "something old" could be something fabulous.
Charlize Theron
Theron's cold-shoulder Dior gown featured an ultra-sexy slit.
Scarlett Johansson
Johansson's Oscar de la Renta gown featured a chic exposed corset.
Brie Larson
Larson's blush Celine gown was a favorite among TZR editors.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo finished off an epic awards season in yet another stunning gown, to the surprise of no one.