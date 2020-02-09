The Zoe Report
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Oscars 2020 Dresses That Will Have You Reeling For Years To Come

By Shelby Hyde
Share

The pinnacle of awards show season is here — the 92nd Academy Awards, which means it's time to start breaking down some of the best looks to grace the red carpet. As history has proven, the biggest night in Hollywood is reason enough for guests to pull out all the stops; offering some of fashion's most iconic outfits of all time (see also, Celine Dion's backwards suit by John Galliano and Cher's super-sheer embellished dress in 1988). And needless to say, some of the best dresses from the 2020 Oscars are sure to have the masses reeling for years to come.

On Feb. 9, your favorite celebs arrived to Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, in dresses that were as riveting as they were occasion appropriate. Regina King opted for a blush one-shoulder number that's teaming with the events theme of classic Hollywood glamour. While the Joker's leading lady, Zazie Beetz, took the timeless little black dress to the next level in a second-skin sequined iteration — complete with an opulent bib necklace. While both are very different interpretations of the night's unspoken refinement.

If the the red carpet from award shows past are of any indication, you can expect a number of memorable frocks; so much so that it might be tough to sift through each and every one. That said, TZR has rounded up some of the night's best looks for you, just ahead.

Regina King

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge kept it simply chic in a sleek white dress by Ralph Lauren Collection.

Billy Porter

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Billy Porter wore a custom couture gown by Giles Deacon with metallic gold platforms, to match.

Lilly Singh

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh decided on a free-flowing ensemble by Adeam with a micro-bag, detailed with a chain-link wrist strap.

Zazie Beetz

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz opted for a fitted sequined dress by Thom Browne — topping the look off with an edgy black french manicure.

Kaitlyn Dever

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever wore a custom gown by Louis Vuitton that's detailed with a exaggerated sweetheart neckline.

Saoirse Ronan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The black fabric on Ronan's Gucci gown was actually the same fabric that the brand used for her gown at the BAFTAs last weekend.

Natalie Portman

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Portman had all the names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar this year embroidered on the Dior cape that complemented her gown.

Florence Pugh

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pugh's Louis Vuitton dress matched her teal heels, making a case for monochromatic dressing.

Janelle Monáe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Ralph Lauren, Monáe's futuristic dress was definitely a showstopper.

Renée Zellweger

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zellweger's one-shoulder Armani Privé gown fit her like a glove and dazzled the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robbie's vintage Chanel gown proved "something old" could be something fabulous.

Charlize Theron

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Theron's cold-shoulder Dior gown featured an ultra-sexy slit.

Scarlett Johansson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Johansson's Oscar de la Renta gown featured a chic exposed corset.

Brie Larson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Larson's blush Celine gown was a favorite among TZR editors.

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Erivo finished off an epic awards season in yet another stunning gown, to the surprise of no one.