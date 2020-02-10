If you thought "regular" people were the only ones who got inspiration from celebrities, think again. Actor Olivia Wilde's Oscars 2020 after-party dress is a version of Zoey Deutch's Golden Globes look, and both women absolutely nailed it.

Deutch's bright-yellow dress already made waves at the Golden Globes Awards because — plot twist — it's actually a jumpsuit. Pair that with the rich color and the fact that it was a completely different version than the one that debuted on the Fall 2019 Fendi Couture runway and it's no wonder it created such a buzz among the rest of the looks on the red carpet.

And now, it's creating a stir yet again. It's not often you see the same outfit on the red carpet — many celebrities aren't a fan of rewearing their peers' already-buzzed-about looks, and their stylists are well aware of that fact. But, clearly, this piece was too good to pass up, because Wilde decided to wear the original version — the one that initially walked down the Fendi runway, in all its pared-back glory.

Though it doesn't seem the actor graced the red carpet during the evening, she did attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she debuted the (kind of) copycat look. But while Deutch's look at the Golden Globes was decidedly bright and colorful, Wilde's was so different it almost made the jumpsuit look like a completely different piece.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Instead of transforming it, Wilde opted for the sleek, black version, even leaving the original embellishments that were featured in the show. And, of course, her accessories differed wildly as well. Instead of over-the-top, colorful jewelry like Deutch, Wilde paired the jumpsuit with neutral jewels that included a *very* shiny cuff and stunning drop earrings.

In fact, perhaps the only similarities in their looks (besides the beautifully tailored silhouette of that jumpsuit) was their makeup. Both celebrities chose neutral colors for their makeup, with Wilde wearing a nude lip and dramatic cat-eye, and Deutch in pale pink lipstick and glowing skin.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With the ability to be transformed so dramatically, it begs the question — will this jumpsuit make yet another public appearance on a celebrity? Only time will tell, but it's safe to say it's a possibility — especially given that the Met Gala is right around the corner.