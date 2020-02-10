When you think about the beauty and fashions that grace the red carpet at the annual Academy Awards, glamorous might be the first word that comes to mind. And while that's certainly true for the majority of the stars who show up for the awaited event, occasionally there's at least one easy-breezy trend that feels like a breath of fresh air — and one that you can easily replicate yourself. And Natalie Portman's bob at the 2020 Oscars was exactly that.

Of course this year's attendees sported a slew of different styles, from Zazie Beetz's Eartha Kitt-inspired natural curls to Saoirse Ronan's baby bangs, but it was Portman's chin-length, beachy bob that was the hairdo most likely to pop up on Pinterest boards everywhere. And you'll be happy to know, it's totally simple — and affordable — to duplicate.

Portman's style came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Adam Cambell, who used affordable Dove products to get the look. The stylist started by spritzing the actor's damp locks with a volumizing mousse from roots to ends. Before blowdrying with a medium-sized round brush, he also added a bit of heat-protecting spray from the middle of the hair to the ends (skip the roots), which also adds some smoothness and shine. Then, using a 1 1/4-inch curling iron, he created a "French Girl inspired wave" with a little help from dry shampoo for added texture. For humidity-proof hold (much needed on a rainy evening like this one), a misting of flexible hold hairspray (like Dove's Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray — which is under $5) finished off the look.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor's makeup look, which was created by makeup artist Lisa Storey using Dior skincare and makeup products, followed suit with hair's easy, breezy theme. Her skin was so natural and fresh — with just a dab of Diorskin Nude Luminizer in 010 Coral Pop on the cheeks — it almost appeared to be makeup-free. Her eye shadow included some soft smudged liner and her lips were a light pink-peach shade that featured a combination of Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid in 446 Whisper and a new Dior gloss that will be available in March.

The simplicity of Portman's hair and makeup allowed her stunning (and thoughtful) red carpet ensemble to truly shine. The actor's gold and black Dior Couture gown included a monogrammed opera coat with the names of all the female directors not nominated this year. The rope belt added the most unique and unexpected touch to the glamorous look. Portman has certainly grown to be a respected style icon over the years, and the 2020 Oscar's was just another epic moment to add to her hall of fame.