Your mom has lectured you time and time again on the importance of drinking eight cups of water a day, and no, chugging a venti iced coffee from Starbucks doesn’t count. What's a better reminder to drink H20 than strapping your favorite 17oz bottle to your side like an accessory? As it happens, water bottle handbags are here to do just that. Your New Year's goal of staying hydrated in 2021 is now easier than ever.

Unsurprisingly, Chanel led the pack in the water bottle bag movement with its Lambskin Quilted CC bag in its Cruise 2020 line (which you can still snag on Fashionphile for a cool $4,895 dollars). Not too long after, the craze continued during Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Month when brands like Jacquemus, Chloé, Marine Serre, and Kenzo all offered their own takes on the bottle bag trend. And most recently on the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, the momentum was still going strong. Water bottle bags took on many forms; for instance, Fendi showed a raffia tote with a matching water bottle holder. And instead of a carrier, Givenchy made a luxe silver engraved logo bottle into a bag by simply adding leather straps to the sides of it (shown below).

Melissa Morris, founder of Métier London, thinks water bottle bags have become a desired item due to the combination of the current lockdown and the increased focus on sustainability. But for her, the inspiration to create the bag was in response to requests from clients and friends, which she says many of her designs originate from. "They love to tell me a problem to find a solution for," she says. "In this case I met my friend, Isabelle Kountoure from the Financial Times, for a walk when lockdown eased in London and she asked me to make this for her." Morris immediately loved the idea, and during their walk when it started to rain, she has another genius thought: the bags should hold an umbrella, too. In turn, the label's chic Water Bottle Holder fits both everyday necessities perfectly.

Likewise, Allison Hoeltzel Savini, founder of Officina del Poggio, believes this emerging bag trend could be in part from customers making more conscious choices in terms of fashion. "Fashion companies have recognized these eco-conscious habits of consumers so naturally it makes sense to create a product that appeals to them," she says. The brand was arguably one of the first to release a water bottle bag. "We launched the first Bottle Bag in August 2019 as part of a sustainable capsule collection with [model] Arizona Muse," says Savini. Similar to Métier London, the idea to launch bottle bags for Officina del Poggio came from a personal need. "I kept forgetting my reusable bottle and hated to purchase plastic bottles of water when on the go." Arizona told the founder she should make a bag for her bottle, so, she did.

You'll never forget to drink water again when you have a luxe carrier on you. Ahead, find 10 water bottle bags that'll make you look cute, and more importantly, stay hydrated.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.