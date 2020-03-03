If you're looking to start the season by adding a few fresh pieces to your closet, look no further than The Outnet's spring sale. Starting on Mar. 3, the stockist is amping up its already-delightful savings, allowing shoppers to take advantage of up to 80 percent off on all their favorite designers. Whether you favor Zimmermann or Alexander McQueen, there are tons of versatile, spring-centric looks that you can purloin once the sale goes live, and they're all as chic as you'd expect.

The site will be including several of its most-shopped categories (dresses, swimwear, activewear and beyond) in the price drop, with varying levels of savings for each item. We're seeing the greatest markdowns along the dresses section, with gowns from Adam Lippes, Chloe, and Alexandre Vauthier dropping below 70% off. You'll also find tons of spring coats, which can be shopped concurrently to ensure seamless layering. Proenza Schouler's tiger-printed jacket is down 70% (from $1,695 to 508), and blends wool and silk for a perfect cropped top layer. Or, if you prefer a more workplace-chic silhouette, Khaite's woven blazer is being added to the site for the occasion, and it's going for just $607

If you're shopping for spring travels, you just so happen to be in luck — sun-soaked cover ups from onia and Lisa Marie Fernadez will be sure to integrate seamlessly into your resortwear wardrobe. There are also tons of airy skirts that layer perfectly over any swimwear — try pairing a black bandeau with Valentino's Metallic Jacquard Midi skirt, for example, which has dropped 70% in price for the occasion. Or, Dolce & Gabbana has a pair of lemon-colored floral shorts that are practically destined for cruising around in.

Should you be after the hottest trend of the season, there are tons of leather pieces in the collection as well — Michael Kors' fringe leather skirt being a perfect example, and having seen a staggering 65% markdown. Mugler has a patent miniskirt that's even more daring, and perfect for late nights around town. If you're all around unsure, go in open-minded and shop the sale right on their site. But first, read on to browse the most versatile selects for the coming season, available for a fraction of the price.