All of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters agree: the Spring 2020 Leather Trend might just be the biggest of the season. Amidst their super busy schedules, the KUWTK stars have been getting tons of wear out of the texture, which is far more versatile than you'd think. Though often reserved for handbags and booties, leather has been popping up along the street style scene in totally new ways. With tube tops, trench coats, and flare pants making up some of the most exciting offerings, there's a way to style the material for every occasion.

Of course, the KarJenners have their favorites — FRAME's leather jeans and trench coat are among their most heavily-rotated pieces. Additionally, anything Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili has a hand in is sure to make it onto one of the sisters. Take, for example, Kendall Jenner's slender Matériel Tbilisi trench in an inky onyx color (take a peek ahead), which quickly became an internet favorite. Since the family has mastered executing the texture flawlessly, it's all the more easier to get the look — just reference their style files ahead for inspiration, as well as tons of shoppable options. Meanwhile, be sure to continue following the sisters' street style looks for more styling options.